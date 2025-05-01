Stimuler Secures $3.75M to Scale AI-Powered English Learning Globally

Stimuler, a voice-first AI tutor designed for English-as-a-second-language (ESL) learners, has raised $3.75 million in Pre-Series A funding. The round was led by Lightspeed and SWC Global, with participation from MVP, Rebright, Force Ventures, GradCapital, and Operators Studio.

Advertisment

The funding will help scale Stimuler’s AI capabilities, expand its technical team, and accelerate global growth, especially in Latin America (LATAM) and Southeast Asia (SEA). The company aims to increase monetization by over 5X in the next 12–18 months, targeting the #1 spot among education apps in these regions.

India-Built, Global-Focused: English Learning Redefined

Built in India for the world, Stimuler is transforming how users learn to speak English using advanced voice AI. The app has surpassed 4 million installs, with a fivefold growth in the past year and over 45,000 paying users on Android and iOS. Most paying users are based outside India, with strong adoption in Indonesia, LATAM, and SEA.

Advertisment

The platform delivers a personalized English-speaking experience, offering real-time feedback on fluency, pronunciation, vocabulary, and grammar, along with targeted exercises to help learners improve consistently.

Founder and Investor Perspectives

Akshay Akash, CEO of Stimuler, said, “Our goal is simple: to make fluent English speaking accessible to people worldwide. This funding allows us to strengthen our AI infrastructure, expand across LATAM and SEA, and move closer to becoming the #1 education app in these markets. Our India-to-the-world, voice-first model uniquely positions us to address the unmet needs of a billion English learners.”

Advertisment

Harsha Kumar, Partner at Lightspeed, commented,“Stimuler is solving a global challenge—accessible spoken English proficiency—with sharp execution and deep product thinking. With traction across LATAM and SEA, the team is well-positioned to lead the voice AI category for the next billion users.”

Tuck Lye Koh, Founding Partner at SWC Global, added, “Consumer AI is an exciting global category, and Stimuler’s product is seeing high engagement. We’re thrilled to support Akshay and his team as they build a globally impactful spoken English platform.”

Award-Winning Technology and Global Reach

Advertisment

Stimuler operates with a lean but efficient team, having attracted early paying users from over 175 countries. Its breakthrough approach was recognized with the Google Play Best App with AI Award in 2023, validating its position as a pioneer in AI-driven education.

With this fresh capital and a clear roadmap, Stimuler is poised to reshape the global ESL learning landscape, empowering millions with the confidence and fluency to thrive in a connected world.