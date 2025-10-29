StampMyVisa Raises ₹4 Crore Bridge Round Led By Unicorn India Ventures

AI-powered B2B visa processing firm StampMyVisa (SMV) has raised a ₹4 crore bridge round led by existing investor Unicorn India Ventures (UIV). The capital will fund growth, marketing and support SMV’s recent acquisition of Teleport as the company prepares for a larger Series A. SMV reports 4X revenue growth, a 99.5% visa success rate and more than 75,000 visas processed in the past six months.

Unicorn India Ventures led the bridge financing; UIV previously invested ₹6.6 crore in SMV’s seed round last year. SMV says the bridge capital will be used to accelerate go-to-market activities, support the Teleport integration to bolster South India operations, and prepare the business for a larger Series A in the next financial year.

Tech, scale and recent milestones

StampMyVisa attributes its recent performance to Nucleus, an AI-backed, in-house visa processing platform that automates documentation and decision workflows. The company reports:

4X revenue growth year-on-year.

99.5% success rate across submitted applications.

75,000+ visas processed in the last six months.

SMV also claims it can process roughly 80% of visas within five minutes of receiving an application — a sharp improvement against the industry norm of around two days.

New products and market expansion

SMV has introduced premium services to diversify revenue and customer experience:

SMV Insure — Trip protection insurance that refunds booking value if a visa is rejected.

SMV Global — A proprietary eSIM product offering global internet connectivity at rates the company says are about 40% cheaper than standard international roaming.

Over the next 12–18 months, StampMyVisa plans to build fintech infrastructure, including payment solutions and embedded credit, to support Indian SMEs. The company also intends to expand its visa-tech infrastructure into GCC countries.

SMV recently acquired Teleport, backed by Kunal Shah, to strengthen operations and distribution in South India. The bridge funds will help integrate Teleport’s capabilities and scale services across that region.

“India’s economic growth is driving outbound travel for work, studies and pleasure. While there is a tech disruption taking place in every aspect of foreign travel, visa processing still remains a highly manual process. We see this as a last-mile gap to be addressed. With the help of AI, visa documentation can be virtually made error-free, thus bringing down the chances of rejection considerably. Our platform enables travel agents, corporates, OTAs and MICE to process visas for over 80 countries. As we continue to improve our offerings, we are also going to enter GCC countries.”, Rahul Borude, Co-founder & CEO, StampMyVisa

“We invested in SMV last year and have seen Rahul and his team building a truly global product which is made in India. Visa processing is a highly stressful process and over 35% rejections are due to human error… Seeing them hit one milestone after the other, we decided to continue our investment round in the company as we gear up for an accelerated growth trajectory and a larger round on the horizon.”, Anil Joshi, Managing Partner, Unicorn India Ventures

For travel agents, OTAs, corporates and MICE organisers, automating visa workflows shortens turnaround times and reduces rejection risk. Embedded fintech and credit facilities could further lower working capital friction for SMEs that handle frequent outbound travel. The combination of faster processing, insurance protections and cheaper global connectivity targets the three main pain points in outbound travel: time, financial risk and connectivity costs.

Key considerations remain operational and regulatory: cross-border settlement, tax implications, local compliance in GCC markets, and the accuracy limits of automated visa-risk scoring for complex cases. SMV’s claim of five-minute processing for most visas will require ongoing quality controls and clear SLAs as the company scales.

StampMyVisa’s ₹4 crore bridge round and the Teleport acquisition signal a push to convert AI efficiencies into scale and new revenue streams. With premium services, fintech ambitions and GCC expansion plans, SMV is positioning itself as an end-to-end visa tech provider, but execution on compliance, payouts and international operations will determine whether the company sustains the momentum ahead of Series A.