Snabbit Raises $19M Series B to Expand Home Services Across India

Snabbit has raised $19 million in its Series B funding round, led by Lightspeed, with continued participation from Elevation Capital and Nexus Venture Partners. This comes just four months after its Series A and reflects deep conviction in Snabbit’s breakout potential and the massive white space it is unlocking in the Indian consumer internet ecosystem.

Advertisment

Founded in 2024 by Aayush Agarwal, Snabbit has sparked a digital revolution in regular home services, one of India’s largest yet most underserved categories. For decades, this space has remained fragmented, informal, and overlooked by innovation. Snabbit’s unique hyperlocal model, where trained and verified Experts are allocated in real-time to deliver high-frequency home services, is fundamentally reimagining how urban Indian households function.

Redefining Trust, Speed, and Structure in Daily Services

“At Snabbit, we’re leading the biggest disruption in Indian consumer internet today, fundamentally changing how households access regular services,” said Aayush Agarwal, Founder & CEO. “While ride-hailing transformed mobility and e-commerce reshaped fashion, regular home services remained largely undigitized. With Snabbit, we’re solving for trust, quality and speed, all at the tap of a button. The need is universal, the category is massive, and we’re just getting started.”

Advertisment

Snabbit’s impact goes well beyond convenience for customers. At the heart of the platform are women who were once part of an unstructured, unstable ecosystem. “What makes this journey truly meaningful is the transformation in their lives,” said Aayush. “They now have Aadhaar-linked bank accounts, personal and family insurance, and steady monthly incomes. Once invisible and underpaid, they’re now trained, trusted, and celebrated professionals. For customers, Snabbit is about quality and speed — for our Experts, it’s about dignity, stability, and real upward mobility.”

Backing a Scalable, Hyperlocal Revolution

Rahul Taneja, Partner at Lightspeed, shared: "Snabbit is transforming home services in India by bringing speed, structure, and trust to a sector that has largely operated informally until now. Aayush and the team are building a platform for urban households; a completely new category that will cater to the needs of millions. We are excited to join them on this journey and support their mission to transform and scale what was once considered a luxury into a day-to-day necessity."

Advertisment

“Snabbit continues to execute with clarity and purpose in a space that’s long overdue for change,” said Suvir Sujan, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Nexus Venture Partners. “They’ve taken a complex, hyperlocal problem and built a scalable, full-stack solution that delivers value to both consumers and professionals.”

Talking about the investment, Manish Advani, Principal, Elevation Capital, said, “Snabbit’s hyperlocal model is cracking the code in one of India’s most complex and underserved categories. Their rapid growth underscores both the scale of unmet demand and their ability to convert a trust-deficit sector into a seamless, on-demand experience. We have deep conviction in Aayush and the team as they build the backbone infrastructure that will make quality home services routine, reliable and extremely convenient.”

With this fresh capital, Snabbit aims to scale across India’s top metro cities and launch in 200+ micro-markets over the next 9 months — building India’s first true operating system for quick home services, powered by tech, trust, and trained Experts.