Slikk Club Closes $3.2M Round to Scale AI-Driven Fashion Logistics

Slikk Club, India's first 60-minute fashion delivery platform, has raised $3.2 million in an all-equity seed funding round led by Lightspeed. The round saw participation from Multiply Ventures, existing investors, and prominent tech angel investors, including:

Abhishek Goyal (Tracxn) – A market intelligence expert backing data-driven retail solutions.

Abhinav Pathak (Perpule) – A retail tech innovator focused on checkout automation.

Saurabh Gupta (DST Global) – A seasoned investor in high-growth, tech-enabled businesses.

The capital will accelerate Slikk Club’s expansion in Bangalore, to make 80% of the city’s pincodes serviceable via multiple dark stores. Additionally, the company is enhancing its leadership team across technology, category management, operations, and supply chain.

AI-Powered Quick-Commerce for Fashion

Slikk Club is redefining the e-commerce landscape by integrating artificial intelligence into its rapid fashion delivery model. Key innovations include:

AI-Driven Inventory Management – Predicting demand to minimize stockouts and ensure availability.

Smart Fulfillment & Routing – Leveraging data analytics to optimize dark store logistics.

Personalized Shopping Recommendations – AI-powered curation to match shopper preferences.

The company aims to expand into Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities over the next five years while diversifying into seven-plus lifestyle categories.

Beyond speed, Slikk Club is setting a new standard in customer convenience with:

Try & Buy Model – Customers can try outfits before committing to a purchase.

Instant Refunds – A tech-driven process enabling seamless return and refund experiences.

Hyperlocal Fashion Access – Partnering with 80+ brands, including Snitch, The Souled Store, Freakins,

“At Slikk Club, we set out to change the way people experience fashion—making style as instant and effortless as their impulse to shop,” said Akshay Gulati, CEO & Co-Founder, of Slikk Club. “This funding is a major step forward in our mission to bring 60-minute fashion delivery to more shoppers, scale our presence in Bangalore, and expand into new lifestyle categories. We’re excited to partner with Lightspeed and our investors, who believe in our vision of making last-minute fashion a seamless, delightful experience.”

Commenting on the investment, Rahul Taneja, Partner, Lightspeed, said, "How we shop is changing every day and so are our expectations from shopping destinations. The team at Slikk has thoughtfully created a platform that delivers delight to customers, from sharply curated styles to better merchandising to deliveries and returns in a short time. It is beyond delivering at speed - it is about delivering that enjoyable shopping experience that customers have come to expect. We're excited to partner with them on their journey ahead."

Since its inception, Slikk Club has experienced exponential growth, doubling its scale month over month. The platform caters to young, impulse-driven shoppers, including college students, young professionals, and urban trendsetters influenced by social media trends.

With India’s fashion market valued at $11 billion and the beauty and personal care market exceeding $34 billion, Slikk Club is strategically positioned to lead the next phase of hyperlocal, tech-powered fashion commerce.