Sisir Radar Raises $7M for India's First Private L-Band SAR Satellite

Sisir Radar, an Indian space and defence tech startup, has secured $7 million in Series A funding led by 360 ONE Asset, with participation from Shastra VC. The capital will accelerate development of India's first privately built L-Band Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite, targeting a 2026 launch for all-weather, high-resolution Earth observation.

Dr. Tapan Misra, founder of Sisir Radar and former Director of ISRO's Space Applications Centre, brings decades of experience from India's RISAT SAR mission. The startup's L- and P-band systems achieve 0.75 m resolution in L-band and 2.5 m in P-band—resolutions that penetrate clouds, vegetation, and shallow ground for persistent monitoring in India's challenging terrain.

"India's geographical nuances require the ability to not just see through clouds but also through vegetation for any meaningful application," said Dr Tapan Misra, founder of Sisir Radar and former director of the Space Applications Centre, ISRO. Sisir has already won two IDEX challenges for specialised SAR satellites for the Indian Air Force.

Funding Fuels National Security Applications

The investment supports expansion from prototypes to orbital assets, targeting defence surveillance, border monitoring, maritime awareness, disaster management, urban planning, and agriculture. Abhishek Nag, Head of Early Stage VC, 360 ONE Asset, noted, "Space-based L- and P-band SAR is now core sovereignty infrastructure for any nation that takes border security, maritime domain awareness, and climate resilience seriously."

Building End-to-End Radar Capabilities

Sisir Radar designs full-stack systems—from waveform design and onboard processing to ground analytics, all rooted in Indian IP. Soumya Misra, CEO and Founder of Sisir Radar, emphasised, "India's strategic needs demand sovereign, high-precision sensing infrastructure built on indigenous technology." Urmi Bhambhani, CTO and Founder of Sisir Radar, added focus on end-to-end engineering for reliable on-orbit performance.

Vasant Rao, Managing Partner, Shastra VC, highlighted the startup's execution: "Sisir Radar represents the kind of deep-tech ambition India needs. Their L- and P-band SAR systems are not just ahead of the global curve; they redefine what is technically possible."

This funding positions Sisir Radar to deliver 24/7 situational awareness, transforming dormant radar tech into actionable intelligence for India's defence and civilian needs in monsoon-prone, foliage-heavy regions.