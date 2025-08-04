SiMa.ai Raises $85M to Scale Physical AI, Bringing Total Funding to $355M

SiMa.ai, a pioneer in delivering purpose-built hardware and software solutions for Physical AI, today announced it has raised $85 million in an oversubscribed round, bringing total capital raised to $355 million. The latest round was led by Maverick Capital, with continued participation from existing investors and new investor StepStone Group.

Fueling Global Expansion and Platform Scale

This funding will fuel SiMa.ai's global expansion and accelerate the scale-up of its Physical AI platform, including increased investment in software innovation, go-to-market operations, customer success, and strengthening the automotive roadmap.

"This new funding further validates our leadership in the Physical AI space and the growing demand for Physical AI solutions that deliver best-in-class performance per watt with industry-leading ease of use," said Krishna Rangasayee, Founder and CEO at SiMa.ai. "With strong support from new and existing investors, we're scaling quickly to extend our competitive lead and meet global customer demand across robotics, automotive, industrial automation, aerospace & defense, smart vision, and healthcare."

Industry-Leading Full-Stack Physical AI Platform

SiMa.ai delivers the industry's leading full-stack Physical AI platform with SiMa.ai ONE—an integrated, power-efficient solution combining purpose-built silicon and a software-centric approach to simplify deployment and maximize performance. The platform features Modalix, its second-gen multimodal MLSoC now shipping, and Palette, a comprehensive software suite with both an SDK and Edgematic, a no-code visual development tool.

Supporting all major ML frameworks—including vision, transformers, and generative AI—on a unified architecture, SiMa.ai enables fast, efficient AI adoption across real-world use cases for customers in robotics, automotive, industrial automation, aerospace & defense, smart vision, and healthcare.

"SiMa.ai is redefining what's possible at the edge by combining world-class silicon with a uniquely software-centric approach to Physical AI. Their ability to deliver high-performance, low-power solutions with frictionless deployment positions them to lead in a market that's scaling fast. We're thrilled to support SiMa.ai as they accelerate their growth and continue to deliver transformative value across industries," said Andrew Homan, Managing Partner at Maverick Capital.

"As generative AI transforms the data center landscape, we see immense opportunity in the next phase of innovation—AI at the edge," said John Avirett, Partner at StepStone Group. "SiMa.ai's full-stack solution, technical depth, and growing customer adoption make it a clear leader in this space. We're excited to join the company's journey and support its mission to drive efficient, scalable AI across real-world edge applications."

As demand surges for AI at the edge—where power efficiency, performance, and simplicity are paramount—SiMa.ai continues to lead with a differentiated approach. By addressing the full system problem on a single chip and pairing it with a software stack optimized for developer experience, SiMa.ai is poised to lead the next wave of Physical AI innovation.