Saviynt Raises $700M as Identity Security Moves to the Core of AI Adoption

Saviynt has raised $700 million in a Series B growth equity round at an approximate valuation of $3 billion, as identity security increasingly emerges as foundational infrastructure for enterprises deploying AI at scale.

Advertisment

The round was led by funds managed by KKR, with participation from Sixth Street Growth and TenEleven, alongside continued backing from existing investor Carrick Capital Partners. The multi-investor participation reflects growing alignment around identity management as a prerequisite for AI-led enterprise transformation.

Saviynt operates at the intersection of identity governance and security, managing access for human users, machines, workloads, and increasingly, AI agents. As enterprises adopt copilots, autonomous agents, MCP servers, and AI-driven workflows, identity has expanded beyond employee access to encompass non-human and continuously operating digital actors.

Identity Security Shifts from Compliance to AI Infrastructure

Legacy identity and access management systems were built for static, human-centric environments. That model is under pressure as organisations now need to govern a rapidly expanding identity surface that includes service accounts, certificates, secrets, partners, supply-chain entities, and AI agents capable of making real-time decisions.

AI-generated identities are now among the fastest-growing identity classes inside enterprises. Their scale and autonomy have introduced new governance challenges, pushing identity security from a back-office compliance function into a strategic layer for AI adoption.

Saviynt’s platform brings together identity governance and administration (IGA), privileged access management (PAM), application access governance (AAG), identity security posture management (ISPM), and access gateways. The aim is to provide a unified approach to securing access across applications, data, and infrastructure as organisations move deeper into cloud and AI-native architectures.

“This is a defining moment for Saviynt and the industry,” said Sachin Nayyar, Founder & CEO, Saviynt. “The demand for secure, governed identity has never been greater, and this growth investment gives us the resources to meet it head-on.”

Advertisment

AI Has Changed the Scale of the Identity Problem

The emergence of AI agents has fundamentally altered the identity equation. Unlike human users, these agents operate continuously, interact with both systems and people, and require dynamic privileges to function effectively. Governing them introduces new risks if identity controls are fragmented or manual.

This shift has amplified the need for platforms that can manage identity posture, lifecycle, access, and privilege across both human and non-human identities. For enterprises, the ability to deploy AI safely is increasingly tied to whether identity controls can scale at the same pace as automation.

“Saviynt has built one of the most advanced and comprehensive identity security platforms in the market, purpose-built for the AI era,” said Ben Pederson, Managing Director, KKR. He added that the firm sees identity security as central to how organisations secure their digital ecosystems as AI adoption accelerates.

Market Momentum Reflects Enterprise Priorities

Saviynt’s growth mirrors a broader shift in enterprise security priorities. The company reports more than 600 global enterprise customers, including over 20 per cent of the Fortune 100. Its recent platform expansion has focused on areas such as AI agent identity management, non-human identity management, privileged access management, and identity security posture management.

The company has also embedded AI-driven intelligence across its identity platform, aimed at improving efficiency in application onboarding, access certification, access reviews, and provisioning and deprovisioning processes. Integrations with ecosystem players, including AWS, CrowdStrike, Zscaler, Wiz, and Cyera, point to a growing emphasis on interoperability as identity becomes a shared control layer across security stacks.

Funding Directed Towards Product Depth and Ecosystem Integration

According to the company, the capital will be used to accelerate product development, expand AI-based utilities, and support enterprise migrations from legacy identity systems. A key focus area will be deeper integration with hyperscalers, SaaS platforms, professional services firms, and channel partners, reflecting the increasingly interconnected nature of enterprise security deployments.

Advertisment

The investor mix also signals category validation. KKR’s involvement builds on its experience across cybersecurity, including identity and access management and security software, while Sixth Street Growth and TenEleven bring additional focus on scaling technology platforms in complex enterprise environments.

Identity Security as a Category-Defining Layer

As AI systems become embedded across business processes, identity security is emerging as a control plane that determines how safely and effectively those systems can operate. The Saviynt round highlights a broader industry realisation: without robust identity governance, AI adoption introduces more risk than value.

Rather than being viewed as a discrete security tool, identity is increasingly treated as infrastructure, one that underpins trust, automation, and scalability in AI-driven enterprises.