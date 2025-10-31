SaveSage Raises $1 Million to Expand AI-Driven Credit Card Rewards Platform

SaveSage, an AI-focused startup aiming to optimise how Indian consumers manage credit card and travel rewards, has closed a $1 million pre-seed funding round. The investment mix of equity and debt includes returning investor Bhavesh Gupta alongside new participants N.R. Narayanan, Lalit Wadhwa, DSP Family Office, Venture Catalysts, and Suvrat Sehgal. The funding will accelerate SaveSage’s AI development, broaden product features, and fuel user growth.

Founded in October 2024, SaveSage has quickly scaled to over 200,000 users and manages more than 1 million credit cards and 400,000 loyalty accounts, with an annual revenue run rate of approximately $1.1 million as of September 2025. The platform assists users in tracking and maximising over ₹10,000 crore worth of unredeemed credit card points that expire annually in India—a market currently underserved in rewards optimisation.

Founder and CEO Ashish Lath highlights the challenge: “Every year, over ₹10,000 crore worth of credit card and loyalty points expire unused in India. At SaveSage, we are on a mission to change that. Our goal is to make reward optimisation a daily habit by empowering users to extract the maximum value from every rupee they spend.”

Bhavesh Gupta, senior advisor to SaveSage, noted the global context: “In global markets, rewards optimisation is already a proven, high-engagement category. SaveSage is well placed to lead this transformation in India, and I’m excited to continue backing the team as they scale this innovative platform.”

The app’s high user rating of 4.8 on the Google Play Store reflects positive market reception. By transforming complex data into actionable insights, SaveSage addresses a pain point for millions of Indian cardholders who currently miss out on maximising their loyalty rewards—bridging a gap between widespread credit card usage and low engagement with benefits.