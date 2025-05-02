SatLeo Labs Raises $3.3M to Advance Thermal Imaging from Space

SatLeo Labs, a leading space-tech startup focused on capturing high-resolution thermal and visible data from Low Earth Orbit (LEO), has raised USD 3.3 million in its pre-seed funding round. The round was led by Merak Ventures, with Huddle Ventures participating as a major investor, alongside GVFL, Java Capital, IIMA Ventures, PointOne Capital, and angel investors Manish Gandhi and Dheer Baldua.

Funding to Accelerate Payload Development and Pilots

This investment marks a significant milestone in SatLeo Labs’ mission to transform Earth observation through thermal imaging technology. The funds will be utilized to advance the development of its proprietary thermal imaging payload, conduct critical feasibility studies, and secure regulatory approvals. Additionally, the capital will support team expansion, infrastructure setup, and pilot testing, enabling the startup to validate its technology and strengthen industry partnerships.

“Each 1°C rise in temperature can reduce global GDP by up to 10%. Our thermal data helps detect risks before they turn into billion-dollar losses — from crop failures to wildfires. At SatLeo, we’re transforming space data into real-world resilience,” said Shravan Bhati, Co-founder & CEO of SatLeo Labs. “This funding underscores the growing confidence in our vision to position India as a global leader in space-based intelligence by delivering cost-effective and reliable solutions.”

Unlocking Global Impact Through Thermal Earth Observation

“Earth observation (EO) data is projected to exceed $700 billion by 2030, contributing $3.8 trillion to global GDP. Beyond economics, thermal EO can help cut 2 gigatons of GHG emissions annually and drive nature-positive action,” said Urmil Bakhai, Co-founder & CSO of SatLeo Labs.

“We are pioneering a dual-band, high-resolution thermal payload designed for fused multispectral imaging — empowering sustainable solutions across agriculture, environmental conservation, climate-resilient urban planning, and strategic defence,” said Dr. Ranendu Ghosh, Co-founder & CTO of SatLeo Labs.

SatLeo Labs has already garnered strong industry interest, securing over $25 million in Letters of Intent (LOIs) from potential clients. With its experienced team, including former ISRO scientists, and collaborations with ISRO and IN-SPACe, the company is well-positioned to disrupt the geospatial analytics sector with its cutting-edge thermal imaging solutions.

“Our investment in SatLeo Labs is rooted in a clear thesis — thermal imagery from space is still vastly underutilized, and its commercial applications are only set to grow in ways we may not yet fully grasp. We’re backing them for a genuine tech breakthrough that makes thermal data more useful, accessible, and affordable. Just as importantly, they bring a rare combination of deep tech expertise and real-world application insights,” said Sheetal Bahl, Partner at Merak Ventures.

“The team’s strong commercial focus, even at this early stage, coupled with deep technical expertise, gives us conviction in their ability to build a leading company in earth observation from India. We’re excited about the possibilities ahead,” said Ishaan Khosla, Partner at Huddle Ventures.

SatLeo Labs aims to launch its first thermal imaging satellite in the near future, further solidifying India’s position as a leader in commercial space technology while targeting global markets.