Rusk Media Raises ₹103 Crore Series B to Expand Gen-Z Entertainment Globally

Rusk Media, an entertainment company targeting Gen-Z and Alpha audiences, has secured ₹103 crore in a Series B funding round. The round was led by IvyCap Ventures, with participation from LC Nueva, InfoEdge Ventures, Woori Venture Partners, and the company’s promoters and family investors.

The capital infusion aims to accelerate Rusk Media’s expansion into global markets, including the US, Europe, and EMEA, while strengthening its portfolio of original web series, unscripted content, micro-dramas, and live events. The company leverages AI workflows, advanced data systems, and production technology to drive content creation and audience engagement.

Mayank Yadav, Co-founder & CEO of Rusk Media, said, “We are humbled by IvyCap’s and our existing shareholders’ trust in our mission. This investment will help us build newer IPs, expand existing formats to global audiences, and grow micro-dramas viewership on the Alright TV app.”

Vikram Gupta, Founder and Managing Partner at IvyCap Ventures, commented, “Rusk Media has demonstrated innovation in creating entertainment for Gen-Z audiences. Their approach combining India’s storytelling heritage with global-first execution positions them as a category leader. We are excited to support Rusk as they scale IPs worldwide.”

Rusk Media positions itself at the intersection of storytelling, technology, and pop culture. By integrating AI-driven workflows and analytics into content production, the company aims to deliver formats that resonate with younger viewers while ensuring measurable engagement.

The investment comes at a time when digital-first entertainment platforms are increasingly targeting global Gen-Z audiences. Rusk Media plans to use the funds to innovate with new-age content formats, scale its existing IPs internationally, and deepen engagement with the micro-drama segment—a format that allows rapid content delivery and audience testing.

Strategic Implications for the Digital Entertainment Ecosystem

Industry observers note that India’s digital entertainment landscape is evolving rapidly, with younger viewers driving demand for short-form, interactive, and data-driven content. By focusing on technology-enabled storytelling and global expansion, Rusk Media is aligning with broader trends in cross-border content distribution and monetization.