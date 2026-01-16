RoadGrid Raises ₹12 Cr to Scale Universal EV Chargers Nationwide

RoadGrid has secured ₹12 crore in a pre-series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures to expand its universal EV charging infrastructure and software platform across India. The funding supports deployments for diverse vehicle types and addresses the gap between the current 8,000 stations and the projected need for 30 lakh by 2030.

Advertisment

Bridging India's EV Infrastructure Gap

RoadGrid operates dual revenue streams: manufacturing universal chargers for OEMs serving two-, three-, and four-wheelers and managing public charging stations through its Charging as a Service model. Current deployments span Indore (76 chargers), Noida, and Navi Mumbai (250 chargers), with confirmed orders from BSES, NPCL, and IOCL.

The company partners with VinFast's Vgreen for HPCL retail outlets and aftersales networks, alongside 100+ installations for Amazon across multiple states.

Experienced Team Drives Execution

Deepesh Shrinath, Founder & CEO, RoadGrid, stated, "RoadGrid is on a mission to enable seamless, sustainable, and accessible electric mobility across India." The leadership team combines engineering expertise from Emerson, Eaton, Delta Electronics, and NITI Aayog with operational experience in electrical infrastructure and marketing.

Mitesh Shah, co-founder of IPV, noted, "One of the biggest gaps in India's EV journey today is not intent, but infrastructure. Consumers are ready to adopt electric mobility, but the lack of reliable, accessible charging continues to slow scale."

With government targets of 80-100 million EVs by 2030 requiring massive charging infrastructure, RoadGrid's patented chargers address vehicle diversity while its cloud platform manages multi-site operations. The funding accelerates manufacturing capacity and network expansion as India's EV charging market grows from ₹5,000 crore to ₹50,000 crore over six years.