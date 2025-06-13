Repello AI Raises $1.2 Million to Advance Red Teaming and Secure GenAI Applications

Repello AI, a GenAI-native security company, has raised $1.2 million in seed funding to accelerate its mission of proactively safeguarding enterprise AI systems from evolving threats. The round saw participation from Venture Highway (acquired by General Catalyst), pi Ventures, Entrepreneur First, and angel investors including Charles Songhurst (Board member, Meta), Vivek Raghavan (CEO, Sarvam.ai), and Satya Vyas (CEO, Project Hero).

AI Red Teaming as the First Line of Defence

Founded in 2024 by IIT Roorkee alumni Aryaman Behera and Naman Mishra, Repello AI is based in San Francisco and Bengaluru. The company introduces ARTEMIS and Repello Guard, two AI-native platforms that proactively detect vulnerabilities in generative AI systems and provide automated mitigation strategies.

ARTEMIS (Automated Red Teaming Engine for Mapping, Identification and Scanning) runs millions of adversarial simulations across text, image, and audio modalities to stress-test GenAI applications. Meanwhile, Repello Guard offers real-time input/output filtering and runtime monitoring to catch unsafe outputs, system prompt leaks, and competitor mentions before they cause reputational, regulatory, or financial damage.

Proactive Security for the GenAI Era

GenAI introduces a fundamentally new threat landscape, from prompt injection attacks and hallucinated content to infrastructure-level exploits. Traditional perimeter-based cybersecurity tools often fail to detect such risks, making red teaming and runtime monitoring mission-critical.

Repello AI’s platform is already trusted by companies like Groww and PhysicsWallah. Its approach blends continuous testing, dynamic filtering, and actionable insights to make GenAI deployment safer, scalable, and compliant — without slowing innovation.

Security Can’t Be an Afterthought

“We're at an inflection point where AI adoption is accelerating faster than security solutions can keep pace,” said Aryaman Behera, Co-Founder & CEO, Repello AI. “The best defence is a strong offence. We're ensuring customers can proactively identify and neutralize AI threats before they escalate into enterprise risks.”

“As GenAI transforms industries, its security architecture cannot be an afterthought,” added Naman Mishra, Co-Founder & CTO. “From day one, our goal has been to merge adversarial testing with automation to prevent attacks before they happen.”

Backing from Deep-Tech Investors

“Generative AI introduces a fundamentally new threat landscape—one that traditional cybersecurity solutions weren’t built for,” said Roopan Aulakh, Managing Director, pi Ventures. “Aryaman and Naman have built a GenAI-native security solution to go beyond perimeter defence, identify unknown threats, and optimise for high precision and recall.”

Looking Ahead: Scaling with Multimodal Intelligence

With the new capital, Repello AI will continue enhancing its agentic and multimodal capabilities, expand red teaming features, and strengthen its go-to-market efforts across sectors such as healthcare, financial services, insure-tech, and digital-first enterprises. Strategic integrations and partnerships are also on the roadmap as the company aims to lead the next wave of enterprise AI security.