Reneonix Raises ₹1.70 Crore To Build Circular Packaging Infra

Circular packaging conversations are moving beyond recycling targets toward infrastructure design. Chennai-based deep-tech startup Reneonix’s ₹1.70 crore pre-seed round reflects that shift.

The round, led by Inflection Point Ventures, also saw participation from institutional partners, angel investors, and grant bodies, including the Department of Science and Technology, NSRCEL‑IIM Bangalore, SustainTN, and ITEL Foundation.

The funding will be deployed toward research and development, with emphasis on hardware innovation and material science to advance commercial prototypes.

Rather than positioning itself as a recycling player, Reneonix is building a repeatable infrastructure layer for circular materials, starting with glass.

Building Execution-Led Circular Materials Systems

Reneonix operates as an execution partner for brands and manufacturers through SOP-driven systems designed for city-level replication via local recovery and logistics partnerships.

Its approach spans collection, sorting, processing, logistics, and reporting, positioning circularity as an operational outcome rather than a sourcing activity.

The company’s AI traceability-first framework enables unit- and batch-level tracking for quality assurance and compliance. Moving into higher-value glass derivatives such as foam glass, Reneonix is exploring stronger monetisation pathways.

Backed by an integrated hardware, software, and operations stack, the company is currently in the pre-revenue stage, focused on product development and pilot deployments.

Investor View: Infrastructure Will Define Circular Adoption

Mitesh Shah, co-founder of Inflection Point Ventures, says:

“India’s transition to a circular economy will require more than intent; it will require infrastructure. Reneonix is building exactly that. Their deep-tech approach combining AI-led sorting, material science, and traceability creates measurable circular outcomes for brands and manufacturers. We believe their execution-first model positions them strongly to become a critical infrastructure layer in India’s sustainable packaging ecosystem."

Reneonix was founded by Iwan Richard, Founder & CEO; Karthik Sankar, Co-Founder & COO; Varun Pandithurai, Co-Founder & CTO; and Mohammad Mohiyeddin, Co-Founder & CCO.

Iwan Richard, Founder & CEO of Reneonix, says,

“We're building Reneonix as the Deep tech infrastructure layer for circular materials in the packaging industry, starting with glass and expanding into other hard-to-recycle streams. Our vision is to make circularity measurable and scalable through AI-led sorting, end-to-end traceability, and material science-driven value creation. Partnering with Inflection Point Ventures has helped us sharpen our execution focus and accelerate our go-to-market.”

Reneonix’s model is emerging alongside rising regulatory pressure, ESG commitments, and recycled-content targets across industries.

The global circular packaging market, valued at about USD 245 billion in 2024, is projected to reach nearly USD 352 billion by 2030. The broader sustainable packaging market is also expected to expand significantly over the same period.

In India, packaging is estimated at USD 80–100 billion, with the sustainable packaging segment projected to reach USD 10 billion in 2025.

This context is shifting investor attention toward infrastructure players that can operationalise circularity. The Reneonix funding story highlights a subtle but important shift in climate tech narratives.

The focus is moving from material alternatives to operational infrastructure, traceability, recovery networks, and data-linked processing. If that shift holds, deep-tech execution layers like Reneonix may become foundational to how brands meet compliance, ESG reporting, and circular supply chain requirements.

In that sense, the round is less about recycling innovation and more about building the operating system for circular packaging.