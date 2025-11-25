Redrob Raises $10M to Provide Free AI Access to 300M Indian Students

Redrob, an emerging AI research startup, has raised $10 million in its Series A funding round, bringing its total funding to $14 million following a seed round in 2023. The latest investment, led by Korea Investment Partners and backed by several prominent investors, will fuel the startup’s mission to democratise access to artificial intelligence (AI) for 1.4 billion people across India.

The company’s primary goal is to make AI accessible to India’s 300 million students at no cost, starting with free access to its large language model (LLM) in 2026 for all Indian universities. This move aims to bridge the gap between advanced AI tools and the vast majority of Indian students, empowering them with the resources needed to thrive in the rapidly changing world of AI and technology.

Redrob's initiative also targets working professionals and small to medium businesses (SMBs), providing them with affordable AI-powered tools to enhance productivity, career growth, and learning outcomes. The company plans to launch an enterprise suite tailored for Indian SMBs and startups, alongside multi-language support across all major Indian languages by the end of 2026.

Bringing High-Quality AI to Emerging Markets

The funding will allow Redrob to continue perfecting its machine learning (ML) techniques, aiming for up to 50 times cost reductions in AI model deployment. With the ability to offer AI tools for a fraction of the current market price, Redrob is positioning itself to be a game-changer in a sector where high-end AI models are often out of reach for emerging markets like India.

Kartikey Handa, Chief Operating Officer and Head of India Operations at Redrob, shared his long-term vision for the company: “We want every Indian student to have free access to premium AI tools to pave the way for a freer India. Today, high-end AI models cost so much that they remain far out of reach for most people in India and other emerging markets. Redrob’s breakthroughs deliver significant cost reductions through advanced ML techniques, enabling us to offer high-quality performance at a fraction of the cost.”

He continued, “Traditional AI infrastructure perpetuates a divide between developed and emerging economies. We’re opening up the AI technology for everybody to a point where a data scientist living in Bangalore will have the same AI facilities as the richest companies in the world. The next wave of AI won’t be from San Francisco or London, as it will be from Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Chennai. We are constructing the infrastructure that the entire 1.4 billion Indian population will have access to during the AI revolution.”

Redrob's B2C-to-B2B Model: A Seamless Transition from Student to Workforce

Redrob’s business model is unique in its approach, targeting both individual students and enterprises and creating a seamless B2C-to-B2B pipeline. By providing students with free access to AI tools during their education, the company ensures that the next generation of professionals is well-versed in using advanced AI technologies when they enter the workforce. This approach reduces traditional customer acquisition costs and helps establish deep market penetration as students-turned-professionals drive enterprise adoption from within.

With its AI Suite, including tools like PeopleSearch, Redrob is also enhancing its market reach by offering a people-search engine that identifies high-intent accounts and decision-makers, streamlining the customer acquisition process for enterprises, particularly in HR and sales.

Multi-Language and Cross-Industry Support

In addition to its core focus on students and professionals, Redrob’s long-term roadmap includes multi-language support for all 22 languages recognized by the Indian constitution. The company is focused on ensuring that AI tools are available in regional languages, making them accessible to a wider demographic.

Redrob’s AI suite will also serve a variety of industries, including education, HR, sales, and customer service, helping professionals across different sectors boost productivity and streamline their workflows.

Redrob’s ambitious goals go beyond just market expansion. The company views its mission as more than a business opportunity; it’s a responsibility to ensure that no Indian is left behind as AI continues to revolutionise industries globally. By making AI tools affordable and accessible to everyone, Redrob is laying the foundation for a more equitable future.

As Redrob continues its work, the company aims to catalyse the growth of the AI ecosystem in India and contribute to the country’s position as a global AI hub. With its strategic focus on both educational access and enterprise application, Redrob is poised to shape the future of AI in India and, by extension, the global AI landscape.