Raaz App Raises $1 Million to Address Male Reproductive Health Issues

Raaz has managed to raise about $1 million (~Rs 7.7 crore) in upfront funding. The investment was led by Fireside Ventures and Campus Fund, with founders and leading industry leaders like Altaf Syed (Traya), Raymond Russell (Pharos Fund), Vaibhav Domkundwar (Eye), Shreyas Kumar (Fermat). Commerce), Bhargav Tarpara (Greenlit).

Raaz's mission is clear: to "make the next Arab Indian better" by addressing male sexual dysfunction and infertility. The platform offers physician-led, AI-controlled treatment plans tailored to each patient’s needs. These policies include medication, diagnosis, nutrition, and exercise, ensuring confidentiality-based solutions are prioritised, and evidence-based.

Breaking Taboos Around Male Reproductive Health

Male reproductive health remains a taboo subject in India, with many men suffering silently from conditions such as erectile dysfunction, low testosterone, and low sperm count According to the Indian Journal of Urology. one in four men experience sexual harassment, but social stigma often prevents them from seeking professional help. Raaz aims to bridge this gap and empower men with accessible and sustainable solutions.

Dr. Harshit Kukreja, Co-Founder and COO of Raaz, recalls a pivotal moment that inspired the platform: “One night in a Delhi hospital, I treated a young man who had attempted suicide due to marital issues caused by erectile dysfunction. His struggle, after spending his life savings on quacks and fake remedies, left me wondering how many men across Bharat silently grapple with similar challenges. That incident stayed with me, and years later, it inspired Akash and me to spend time in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh trying to understand the problem better. We saw multiple go through this ordeal, and it led us to start Raaz.”

Fueling Growth with New Funding

The new capital will allow Raaz to grow its platform, aid scientific trials, and release targeted focus campaigns. The agency ambitions to increase superior generation-enabled scientific solutions and amplify its reach across India, addressing the healthcare hole extensively.

Akash Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO of Raaz, emphasized the urgency of addressing declining fertility rates: “For the longest time, we’ve been fed the overpopulation scare, but today, we are seeing a worryingly rapid decline in fertility rates. If the trend continues, India risks becoming old before we become rich as a nation. Building Raaz is our small attempt at reversing that by helping couples have children through innovative reproductive health solutions while upholding individual choice. We are happy to partner with Fireside Ventures and Campus Fund, whose dedication to impactful change resonates with our core values.”

Investor Insights

Ankur Khaitan, Principal at Fireside Ventures, highlighted the importance of Raaz’s mission:

“Raaz is tackling one of the most underserved yet crucial aspects of healthcare in India—reproductive health. Their empathetic, evidence-based program and deep understanding of Bharat's unique needs position them as true changemakers in the personalized healthcare. We’re excited to support their journey as they work towards transforming millions of lives with efficacy and trust."

Richa Bajpai from Campus Fund echoed this sentiment: “We're thrilled to back Akash and Dr. Harshit. With Raaz, they are addressing reproductive healthcare with remarkable sensitivity and innovation. Their fresh perspective and deep empathy for Bharat's needs, combined with their tech-first approach, exemplifies the transformative impact that student entrepreneurs can create in solving critical healthcare challenges.”

Paving the Way for a Healthier Bharat

With its innovative approach and strong support from investors, Raaz is poised to be a pioneer in male reproductive health solutions. Over the next five years, the company aims to redefine how India approaches this important but often overlooked health issue.

