QNu Labs Raises ₹60 Cr Series A Led by National Quantum Mission

QNu Labs, India’s pioneering quantum cybersecurity company, today announced the successful completion of its Series A funding round. The startup has raised ₹60 crore (approx. $7.2 million), led by the National Quantum Mission (NQM). This landmark investment underlines India’s strategic push toward strengthening sovereign capabilities in quantum technologies and digital security.

Strategic Backing from India’s Quantum Mission and Leading Investors

In addition to the NQM, the round saw participation from Lucky Investment, Speciale Invest, Tenacity Ventures, Singularity AMC, and HDFC Fund. This diverse group of investors reflects strong confidence in QNu’s leadership in quantum-safe cybersecurity innovation.

Scaling Quantum-Safe Cybersecurity Globally

With the fresh infusion of capital, QNu Labs will scale its commercial operations, expand R&D, and strengthen global partnerships. The company leads the charge in delivering quantum-safe solutions using Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), Quantum Random Number Generation (QRNG), and Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC). These technologies serve critical sectors such as defence, critical infrastructure, telecom, finance, and healthcare.

The funding will also propel the global rollout of QShield, the world’s first Quantum Security-as-a-Service platform, launched on World Quantum Day.

A Milestone for Indigenous Innovation

"We are thrilled to have the National Quantum Mission under the Government’s Department of Science and Technology as our lead investor," said Sunil Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of QNu Labs.

"This is a strong validation of our vision to make quantum-safe security the foundation of the digital world. With this support, we’re accelerating our mission to build a secure digital future powered by indigenous quantum technologies. We’re proud to contribute to India's strategic quantum leap and grateful for our investors' confidence in our vision and capabilities."

"India's DeepTech revolution is empowering cybersecurity innovation," added Chairman & Co-Founder Aluri Srinivasa Rao."We are honoured to partner with NQM and our Series A investors who share our passion for innovation and our vision for a quantum-secure digital future."

Building a World-Class Quantum Security Stack

QNu Labs is among the few startups globally—and the first from India—to offer commercially ready, hardware-based quantum-safe solutions. With a growing IP portfolio and deep engineering expertise, QNu is uniquely positioned to protect sensitive data from classical and future quantum threats.

As post-quantum risks become increasingly real, QNu's offerings ensure encryption and data protection remain future-ready.

India’s Quantum Leap and Policy Push

The National Quantum Mission’s leadership in this round signals the government’s clear intent to nurture homegrown quantum champions and establish India as a global hub for quantum innovation. The investment aligns with India’s broader vision of building secure, sovereign, and scalable digital infrastructure.

Investor Confidence in DeepTech Vision

"QNu Labs represents DeepTech at its purest—solving complex, global problems with first-principle thinking and long-term conviction," said Vishesh Rajaram, Managing Partner, Speciale Invest. "This round marks a defining milestone—not just for QNu, but for India’s emergence as a serious contender in quantum technologies globally."

"Quantum cybersecurity is not just a trend—it’s a necessity for the digital age," added Ashish Kacholia, Founder, Lucky Investment."QNu’s tech is ahead of the curve, and their team is building something truly foundational. We’re proud to support this journey."

"Tenacity Ventures invests in IP-led product companies building world-class solutions from India," said Rohit Razdan, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Tenacity Ventures."QNu Labs is redefining how the world thinks about security, and we’re excited to be part of their next chapter."