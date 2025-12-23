Prosperr.io Raises $4M To Build AI-Led Tax Infrastructure

India’s tax stack is quietly becoming one of fintech’s most complex layers, and Prosperr.io wants to be the infrastructure that holds it together.

Advertisment

Bengaluru-based Prosperr.io, which is building an AI-powered tax management infrastructure for individuals and enterprises, has raised $4 million in a seed round led by Jungle Ventures, with participation from Yatra Angel Network, Sadev Ventures, and other strategic investors. With this round, the startup’s total funding now stands at $5.55 million since its founding in 2022.

The funding comes as tax compliance grows more fragmented, driven by multiple income streams, evolving regulations, and increasingly global enterprise operations, creating gaps that legacy tax tools struggle to address.

Building Tax As Always-On Infrastructure

Founded by Manas Gond, CEO & Co-Founder, Prosperr.io, and Dev Kumar, Co-Founder, Prosperr.io, the startup is positioning tax not as a once-a-year activity but as an always-on financial workflow.

For salaried individuals, Prosperr.io offers a platform that dynamically adapts to income patterns and financial goals, proactively identifying eligible deductions and enabling adviser-led guidance through automation and AI.

On the enterprise side, the company works with employers to simplify employee taxation through tax-saving allowances, automated reimbursements, and compliance workflows, allowing organisations to support workforce financial well-being without operational overhead.

This dual B2C and B2B approach places Prosperr.io at the intersection of personal finance, enterprise SaaS, and compliance infrastructure.

Advertisment

AI Moves Into The Tax Back Office

Tax has historically been one of fintech’s least digitised layers, particularly on the operational side. Prosperr.io is betting that artificial intelligence can change that.

The company recently expanded its enterprise offering with an AI-powered reimbursement solution, aimed at reducing the complexity of corporate tax operations while improving compliance accuracy.

“We’re building Prosperr.io as the AI-powered financial operating system for working India,” said Manas Gond, CEO & Co-Founder, Prosperr.io. “Our integrated Flexi Benefit Plan and Super Saver Plan are transforming how businesses and individuals handle tax, savings, and compliance. With 3x YoY revenue growth, this round accelerates our AI and product roadmap to serve millions with smarter, more compliant financial solutions.”

Why Jungle Ventures Backed The Bet

For Jungle Ventures, the investment aligns with its broader thesis of backing infrastructure-first fintech platforms led by experienced founders.

“Tax is one of the most under-innovated layers of financial infrastructure, and the complexity only compounds as individuals earn across multiple streams and businesses operate global workflows,” said Rishab Malik, Partner, Seed Investments, Jungle Ventures. “Prosperr.io fits squarely into Jungle’s thesis of backing founders who are solving deep, structural problems with strong technical insight.”

According to the firm, Prosperr.io’s ability to embed AI directly into compliance, deduction, and reimbursement workflows signals the emergence of a new category of tax infrastructure, one designed for scale rather than annual filing cycles.

Advertisment

Early Traction Across B2B And B2C

Since its previous funding round, Prosperr.io has reported 5x revenue growth, with 80% retention in its consumer business and 100% retention across its enterprise clients, an important signal in a category where trust and accuracy are non-negotiable.

The company plans to deploy the fresh capital toward product development, AI capabilities, and expanding its B2B sales engine, as it looks to move into adjacent areas such as wealth management and broader financial services.

As India’s workforce diversifies and income sources expand, enterprises manage increasingly complex tax obligations. Platforms like Prosperr.io are attempting to transform compliance from a friction point into embedded financial infrastructure.

Advertisment

The challenge ahead will be execution at scale, balancing automation with regulatory nuance. But the funding signals growing investor confidence that tax, long treated as a backend necessity, is becoming a strategic fintech battleground.