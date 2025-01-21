ProcureYard Raises $1.72M to Scale AI-Powered Supply Chain Solutions

ProcureYard, an innovative AI-powered B2B procurement platform for raw materials, has achieved profitability within just 18 months of operations. The company raised $1.72 million in seed funding led by Powerhouse Ventures, with participation from Java Capital, 2 am VC, Tracxn Co-founder Abhishek Goyal, and GSF Founder Rajesh Sawhney.

Advertisment

Impressive Milestones and Future Growth

ProcureYard has reached an annualized revenue run rate (ARR) of Rs. 300 crore, driven by 6X growth. Looking ahead, the company aims to scale its ARR to Rs. 3,000 crore over the next 12 to 18 months by expanding its AI-driven supply chain solutions.

The fresh capital will be used for working capital management and further development of its conversational AI platform, which has proven successful in metals procurement. ProcureYard plans to extend its platform’s capabilities to other raw materials, enhancing its market footprint.

Advertisment

AI-Powered Efficiency in Procurement

ProcureYard’s smart procurement technology empowers EPC contractors with data analysis and supply chain digitization. Its multi-lingual AI voice agent efficiently matches inquiries with the right suppliers, streamlining procurement and optimizing relationships.

Sri Peddu, General Partner at Powerhouse Ventures, commented, "Procureyard is redefining the digital transformation of a traditional, fragmented sector with its vertical AI approach. This is a massive industry plagued by supply chain inefficiencies, and the time is ripe for streamlining procurement processes and delivering unparalleled value to SMEs. Their ability to achieve profitability so early in their journey, coupled with their rapid growth, clearly indicates their strong execution capabilities and market demand. With their innovative AI agents already solving critical inefficiencies, we are thrilled to support ProcureYard as they expand into new verticals. The team’s vision and focus on profitability set them apart in a competitive market, and we believe they are well-positioned to become a market leader in this space."

Advertisment

Transforming B2B Raw Material Supply Chains

Anshu Kandhari, Co-founder and CEO of ProcureYard, highlighted the platform’s groundbreaking approach, stating, "At Procureyard, we’re using technology to revolutionize even the most traditional industries. Our AI agents, designed with deep expertise, deliver unparalleled solutions—helping SMEs find the right suppliers, negotiate deals, forecast finances, and extract actionable insights without complex tools. Globally, no one offers vertical AI solutions like ours in B2B raw material procurement, and it’s thrilling to witness the transformative impact on our customers and the industry."

He further remarked, "Since our seed funding, we’ve achieved over 6X growth and reached profitability while targeting a $1+ trillion untapped market. As we prepare for Series A, we’re doubling down on scaling our reach, advancing AI solutions for underwriting, lending, and risk mitigation, and continuing to redefine possibilities in this sector."

Advertisment

Expanding Market Reach

Operating across more than 20 states, ProcureYard has established a robust network of over 200 suppliers serving 200+ SMEs. The company’s offerings include procurement services, inventory liquidation, logistics management, financing options, and AI-powered supply chain optimization and CRM solutions—making it a comprehensive platform for construction, manufacturing, and infrastructure businesses.

Also Read: