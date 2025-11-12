Praan Health Raises Rs 8.5 Crore Seed for Nationwide Growth

Praan Health has raised ₹8.5 crore in a seed round led by Rainmatter Investments, with WEH Ventures and several angel investors joining the round. The fresh capital will accelerate product development, expand clinical and coaching teams, and scale service delivery across India, targeting families managing chronic conditions in ageing parents.

Founding Vision and Market Need

Launched in 2024 by Navneeth Ramprasad, Praan Health positions itself as a lifestyle-first chronic care platform for parents aged 50 and above. The platform blends physician supervision, clinical nutrition, and strength training to deliver personalised, long-term care across diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, osteoporosis, and more.

Use of Proceeds and Growth Plans

The seed funding will bolster Praan’s technology stack, broaden clinical capabilities, and extend its nationwide footprint. A mobile app recently launched helps young adults manage their parents’ health journeys, from blood-test uploads to weekly progress updates and doctor consultations. Praan plans to establish first-of-their-kind health centres in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR.

Rainmatter’s Nithin Kamath underscored the demographic challenge of India’s ageing population and the potential impact of scalable chronic-care solutions. WEH Ventures and other investors highlighted Praan’s ability to translate clinical science into everyday health routines for families.

India’s digital health landscape is evolving from hospital-centric care to home-based management. Praan’s model aligns with broader trends toward preventive, data-driven health solutions that empower families to take charge of ageing-related health challenges.