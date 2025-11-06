Policy Exchange Raises $1.5M Series B to Redefine Indian Insurance Market

The Policy Exchange (TPE), an emerging insurtech startup, has secured $1.5 million in Series B funding led by True Blue Holding, VLS Finance, and 1Crowd, alongside strategic angel investors. This round will enhance TPE’s technology platform, scale operations, and boost market adoption, aiming to reshape how Indians engage with life insurance.

Advertisment

Redefining Insurance as an Active Financial Asset

TPE’s model focuses on turning life insurance from a passive safety net into a dynamic value-driven instrument, offering greater transparency, liquidity, and accessibility for policyholders nationwide.

“At The Policy Exchange, we’re reimagining how people view insurance and investments—not as obligations, but as opportunities to unlock value and liquidity,” said Tarun Bahri, co-founder & CEO of The Policy Exchange. “Our journey so far has been about turning ideas into impact. This funding validates our disciplined, customer-first approach and will enable us to scale faster, deepen our technology stack, and drive the next phase of growth.”

Praveen Trivedi, Director and Board member of The Policy Exchange, added, “The Policy Exchange is solving a real and under-served problem at scale. Their founders bring unmatched experience in financial services and have built a credible business that merges empathy with innovation. We’re confident their differentiated model will create long-term value in India’s rapidly evolving insurance landscape.”

The Policy Exchange aims to protect one million lives in the next three years, driven by a technology-first model that brings transparency, liquidity, and accessibility to policyholders nationwide.