PointAI Raises ₹47 Crore To Reinvent Virtual Retail With Deep-Tech AI

PointAI, formerly known as Try ND Buy, has secured ₹47 crore in a pre-series A funding round led by Yali Capital, along with participation from Lip-Bu Tan, Chairman of Walden International, and Tremis Capital. The Noida-based deep-tech firm, backed by over 70 global patents, is building its platform around a proprietary parallel AI architecture that enables real-time, hyper-realistic product experiences for online shoppers.

The funding will help PointAI accelerate product innovation, strengthen AI capabilities, and expand its footprint across global markets, including recent partnerships with Rakuten (Japan), Amazon SPN, Flipkart, and Myntra. The company’s total funding now stands close to ₹100 million.

Reimagining E-Commerce Through Real-Time AI

PointAI’s platform allows users to experience a 100% real-store shopping environment within digital platforms—trying, mixing, and visualising products as if they were in a physical retail space. Unlike typical generative AI models, PointAI’s computer vision framework promises high-precision outputs with substantially lower GPU requirements and shorter rendering times. Each product image, video, or 3D asset can be generated within 1–2 seconds, reducing costs by up to 90 per cent compared to existing GenAI models.

By solving the latency and accuracy challenges common in e-commerce visualisation, PointAI offers brands a more efficient way to simulate customer experiences at scale. Early deployments show value in sectors such as fashion and beauty, where faster digital rendering directly influences conversion rates.

Founder and CEO Nitin Vats explained, “Our transformation from Try ND Buy to PointAI marks a new chapter in our journey to redefine how people experience products and services online. At PointAI, we are building next-generation, simulation-based AI models that deliver accuracy and speed, enabling instant, hyper-realistic experiences that bridge the gap between physical and digital retail.”

For investors, PointAI represents a deeper commitment to India’s emerging deep-tech ecosystem, where intellectual property and advanced research are becoming competitive differentiators. Ganapathy Subramaniam, Founder and Managing Partner of Yali Capital, commented, “We are excited to partner with PointAI, a company that exemplifies solid scientific rigor and a strong deep-tech foundation. With innovative solutions and a growing client base, they are well-positioned for significant growth, and we look forward to supporting their journey.”

Lip-Bu Tan, a global name in venture investment and semiconductor innovation, echoed that sentiment, adding, “India’s deep-tech ecosystem is advancing steadily, and PointAI’s work in AI and computer vision represents a promising contribution backed by strong intellectual property. I’m excited to join the investors supporting PointAI alongside Yali Capital.”

PointAI’s rebrand and funding reflect a broader shift in the evolution of e-commerce—where experience, speed, and realism are driving differentiation. As retailers look beyond static catalogs toward simulation-based environments, India’s deep-tech startups such as PointAI are starting to occupy an influential edge in AI infrastructure and real-time media rendering.

Existing investors Vijay Shekhar Sharma of Paytm and Vinod Sood of Hughes Systique have also supported PointAI’s growth story. The company plans to use its proprietary architecture to power B2B and B2C retail convergence, creating tools that can adapt across sectors ranging from lifestyle to automotive and travel.