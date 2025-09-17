PlaySuper Raises $1M Seed Round to Expand Gaming Monetization Model

PlaySuper, a gaming commerce platform that integrates real-world rewards into gameplay, has raised $1 million in a seed round. The funding, led by Singapore-based gaming venture capital firm Chimera, also saw participation from Audacity VC, IAN Capital Fund, and Dhruv Vohra, Managing Director for APAC Emerging Markets at Meta.

The company plans to use the capital to accelerate product development, strengthen partnerships with brands, and expand its presence across India and Southeast Asia.

Commenting on the investment, Abhir Das, Co-founder and CBO of PlaySuper, said: “Gaming in India and Southeast Asia is at an inflection point. Ads and cash incentives are no longer enough. With PlaySuper, every gaming session becomes a chance to win something aspirational and real, which keeps users engaged while driving commerce at scale.”

Krish Anurag, General Partner at Chimera, added: “We see gaming commerce as the next big monetization unlock for emerging markets. PlaySuper has built a category-defining solution that sits at the intersection of gaming, brands, and consumer behavior. Their early traction proves the model, and we believe they are well-positioned to become the backbone of monetization for free-to-play and skill-based games across India and SEA.”

Addressing Monetisation and Retention Challenges

PlaySuper, led by CEO Shouradeep Chakraborty, is focused on one of the gaming sector’s ongoing challenges—sustainable monetization and user retention. Traditional in-game advertising has shown limited effectiveness, while cash-based incentives face both scalability and regulatory barriers.

The company’s rewards-as-a-service model introduces an alternative by embedding non-monetary rewards, such as consumer products and gift cards, directly into gameplay.

PlaySuper has already crossed $350,000 in monthly gross merchandise value (GMV). According to the company, early gaming partners have reported measurable gains in retention and monetization by offering tangible rewards within free-to-play and skill-based games.

By embedding consumer rewards directly into games, PlaySuper is positioning itself as a commerce layer for gaming platforms. Its model aims to offer publishers a monetization path that is not dependent solely on ads or cash payouts, aligning with the rapid growth of free-to-play and skill-based gaming in India and Southeast Asia.