Pidge Raises ₹120 Crore to Expand AI-Driven Logistics Across India

Pidge, a leading AI-powered logistics marketplace, has raised ₹120 crore in growth capital, led by LVEC, to fuel rapid expansion across India’s evolving e-commerce and hyperlocal delivery landscape. Backed by a strong year of 10x growth and an annual run rate of ₹250 crore, Pidge plans to build India’s largest interoperable last-mile operating system, powered by innovations like Titan and MORRE.

With its proprietary platform, Pidge integrates hyperlocal and quick commerce logistics, offering unified routing, analytics, vendor interoperability, and AI-driven reliability. The new capital will empower deeper expansion into Tier 2/3 markets, continue AI and tech innovation, and build out high-performance teams to support scale.

High-Profile Backers and Strong Profitability Path

The round was led by LVEC and its founder, Thomas Meyer, who commended Pidge’s vision and technology and reaffirmed his confidence in the team’s discipline and execution. “I have full confidence in the technology and team he has built to continue to stay ahead as e-commerce in India changes,” Meyer noted.

Driving Accessibility and Smart Growth

Pidge’s strategy focuses on bridging organised and unorganised logistics sectors, piloting its platform internationally, and deploying its industry-first technology stack to accelerate reliable delivery networks nationwide. This funding and leadership support position Pidge as a critical enabler of India’s vision: lowering logistics costs and scaling e-commerce growth through innovation, digital inclusion, and operational discipline.