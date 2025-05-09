Onebeat Enters U.S. Market with $15M Funding Led by Schooner Capital

Onebeat, the dynamic inventory optimization and execution platform, has announced its official U.S. market foray backed by $15 million in funding led by Schooner Capital. This brings the company’s total funding to date to $30 million. With fresh capital, a rapidly expanding global footprint and a proven track record across LATAM, EMEA, and APAC—supporting major brands like Calvin Klein, Panasonic, and Aramis—this milestone underscores Onebeat’s momentum in redefining how retailers execute real-time inventory decisions.

Advertisment

Consumer expectations for variety, freshness, and instant gratification have created unprecedented challenges for today’s omnichannel retailers—skyrocketing inventory levels, tied-up capital, and shrinking margins. It is estimated that 15-30% of manufactured clothing is never sold, going straight to waste. Traditional forecast-based inventory management systems have locked retailers into rigid, inefficient execution schemes, resulting in stock imbalances, missed sales, and excessive overhead.

Reinventing Retail Inventory Management.

Founded in 2018 and built on the principles of the Theory of Constraints, Onebeat was developed by global supply chain experts from the Goldratt Group to bring agility and precision to retail inventory management. The platform transforms replenishment, allocation, and liquidation into dynamic, daily SKU-store level decisions. As a result, retailers benefit from improved product availability, reduced waste, and measurable financial results within 120 days. Unlike static, forecast-based systems, Onebeat continuously aligns inventory with real demand, delivering significant impact: a 15% increase in sell-through, 71% reduction in stockouts, 33% decrease in inventory levels, 60% faster inventory turns, and a 3–5% uplift in margins.

Advertisment

“Retailers today don’t need more data—they need intelligent AI-driven execution,” said Dr. Yishai Ashlag, CEO and Co-founder of Onebeat. “That’s why we built Onebeat as a new kind of AI-powered retail operating system—one that translates data into real-time, revenue-driving execution. This investment from Schooner Capital is more than capital—it’s a powerful vote of confidence in our global impact and our vision. With their support, we’re ready to scale our momentum and bring agile, intelligent retail to the U.S. market.”

Onebeat: Solving Inventory Crisis

“Globally, retailers are struggling and many are filing for bankruptcy due to shrinking margins. Rising inventory costs and competition from online retailers are hurting these businesses. At Onebeat, we want to solve the inventory crisis and help brands stabilize their operations, manage inventory smarter, and grow sustainably. We want to do this at a larger scale across our operations globally. In India, particularly, we saw the opportunity, and now we’re living it. We’re already working with leading brands like Titan Watches, Tanishq, and Being Human. We aim for 2x growth in India this year,” he further added.

Advertisment



“Onebeat has demonstrated exceptional leadership, cutting-edge technology, and impressive momentum,” said Orhan Gazelle, Managing Director at Schooner Capital. “We’re excited to support their expansion and be part of their journey as they expand into the U.S. market and revolutionize retail operations on a global scale.”

Already trusted by more than 220 retailers worldwide, Onebeat empowers retail organizations to act quickly, adapt in real-time, and maximize profitability through precise inventory flow. This U.S. launch positions the company to serve a growing base of omnichannel, speciality, and department store retailers navigating rising consumer expectations, supply chain disruptions, and tightening margins.