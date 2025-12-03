NPST Raises ₹300 Crore from Tata Mutual Fund for Global Expansion

Network People Services Technologies Ltd. (NPST) has secured more than ₹300 crore through a preferential issue fully subscribed by Tata Mutual Fund, marking one of the company’s most significant fundraises since its 2021 IPO. The investment signals institutional confidence in India’s growing digital payments infrastructure and NPST’s expanding presence across banks, fintechs, and payment platforms.

The Mumbai-based company received listing approval from both NSE and BSE for 1,446,500 fully paid-up equity shares of face value ₹10, issued at ₹2,074 per share. The allotment, made exclusively to Tata Mutual Fund as a non-promoter investor, increases the fund’s stake in NPST to 9.42 per cent.

For NPST, the raise comes at a critical phase. Its journey since the ₹13.70 crore IPO has seen the company grow from serving six banks to over twenty regulated entities, while strengthening its digital banking and payments product suite. The latest funding round provides the momentum NPST needs as it prepares to scale into competitive, high-growth global markets.

Growth Priorities Aligned With Emerging Digital Payment Needs

NPST plans to deploy the capital toward product innovation, infrastructure enhancement, and capability building, particularly across emerging technologies. This aligns with a broader industry shift where digital payments continue to expand into new customer journeys—collections, embedded finance, lending workflows, and digital banking ecosystems.

As banks and fintechs evolve their digital strategies, they require infrastructure capable of orchestrating millions of real-time transactions while integrating risk intelligence, compliance workflows, and customer experience insights. NPST, which operates as a technology partner to regulated institutions, expects to channel the new capital into deepening these capabilities.

A substantial part of the fundraise is earmarked for global expansion. The company plans to strengthen its presence across Africa, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and other digital-first markets where governments and financial institutions are accelerating payment modernisation. These geographies offer opportunities for digital collections, merchant services, API-driven banking, and cross-border embedded finance solutions.

The leadership team views the investment as a strategic endorsement of NPST’s long-term direction.

Deepak Chand Thakur, Chairman and Managing Director, NPST, said the partnership validates the company’s progress and future roadmap. “The participation of Tata Mutual Fund is a strong endorsement of the progress we have made and positions us to capture the next phase of growth. The future of payments will be shaped by intelligence built into every layer of the stack.”

He added that NPST aims to evolve into an AI-first payments technology company, integrating smarter risk controls, improved customer experience, and more efficient processing into its platforms.

From a market expansion standpoint, Savita Vashist, Executive Director, NPST, emphasised rising global demand for digital payments infrastructure. “The capital raised will allow us to accelerate our strategic priorities across products, markets, and partnerships. We are entering a phase where demand for digital payments infrastructure is rising in India and globally.” She highlighted that the funds will support expansion across high-opportunity markets and help NPST enhance its product portfolio while exploring selective acquisitions.

Adding a governance and stability perspective, Ashish Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, NPST, noted the importance of strengthening the company’s long-term foundation. “This milestone reflects the trust placed in NPST’s governance, resilience, and long-term approach to value creation.” He said the investment reinforces NPST’s balance sheet and enables the company to continue supporting its banking and fintech partners with reliability.

The new capital positions NPST to address a growing set of real-world use cases among banks and financial institutions:

Digital collections for enterprises: as businesses move away from cash-led workflows, banks require secure collection rails with APIs, reconciliation, and customer attribution.

Embedded finance: From lending journeys to retailer payments, institutions need plug-and-play infrastructure.

Digital onboarding and risk checks: NPST’s products can support workflows that integrate verification, transaction risk controls, and analytics.

Cross-border and remote markets: In regions across Africa and Southeast Asia, financial institutions are rapidly adopting digital-first models where NPST’s platforms can fill infrastructure gaps.

These scenarios reflect the demand NPST intends to meet as it expands across regulated financial ecosystems.

Strategic Flexibility Through Inorganic Growth

Beyond organic expansion, NPST plans to pursue targeted acquisitions of businesses, products, and accounts that complement its payments and digital banking capabilities. Inorganic growth can accelerate entry into new segments and bring specialised technology talent or domain expertise, particularly in lending and international markets.

This multi-pronged approach supports NPST’s stated goal of building a diversified global portfolio across fast-growing digital economies.

Compliance and Regulatory Alignment

The preferential issue was carried out through a private placement process, in full compliance with the Companies Act, 2013, and SEBI ICDR Regulations. The company noted that regulatory clarity remains central to its operations, especially as it scales across jurisdictions with varying compliance frameworks.