Neverinstall Raises Seed Funding as Enterprises Look Beyond Legacy VDI

As enterprises reassess the economics and rigidity of traditional virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), early-stage venture fund Equirus InnovateX Fund (EIF) has participated in the seed round of Neverinstall, a browser-native Cloud PC platform designed to simplify desktop virtualisation at scale.

Founded in 2021 by Ram Pasala and Lakshman Pasala, Neverinstall enables enterprises to stream full desktops and applications directly through a web browser, eliminating the need for heavyweight VDI clients, specialised hardware, or tightly coupled vendor ecosystems. The platform allows access across browsers, thin clients, mobile devices, and native desktop applications, decoupling the operating system from physical endpoints.

The investment comes at a time when enterprises are questioning the long-term viability of legacy VDI and Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) platforms, which often involve high per-user costs, complex deployments, and limited flexibility in hybrid and distributed work environments.

Why Enterprises Are Re-evaluating Desktop Virtualisation

Traditional VDI platforms were built for centralised, static environments. In practice, many enterprises now find these systems expensive to operate and difficult to scale, especially as workforces become more mobile and device-agnostic.

Neverinstall positions itself as an alternative by offering a protocol-agnostic, cloud-native architecture that works over standard browsers. Its proprietary CloudLink architecture allows applications and desktops to be streamed securely without local installations, supporting use cases ranging from developer workstations and design workloads to GPU virtualisation and bring-your-own-device (BYOD) environments.

The company says this approach reduces infrastructure overhead while improving performance consistency across consumer-grade internet connections and affordable hardware—an important consideration for large, distributed teams.

Seed Capital Focus: Infrastructure Depth and Regulated Workflows

According to the company, the seed funding will be directed toward expanding its deep-tech infrastructure stack and strengthening security capabilities for enterprise deployments.

Key initiatives include the development of a Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) platform that supports a “Bring Your Own Infrastructure” (BYOI) model, allowing enterprises to deploy Neverinstall on commodity hardware rather than proprietary stacks. The company is also working on an Enterprise Secure Browser featuring an embedded eBPF-based security layer, aimed at compliance-driven workflows in regulated sectors such as BFSI and healthcare.

These additions reflect a broader shift in enterprise IT toward cloud-agnostic architectures that balance centralised control with operational flexibility.

Commenting on the investment, Sunder Nookala, General Partner, Equirus InnovateX Fund, said: “The enterprise desktop market is going through a fundamental reset. As hybrid work becomes the default, organisations are questioning the cost, rigidity and complexity of legacy VDI platforms. Neverinstall stands out for its browser-native, cloud-agnostic approach that materially lowers total cost of ownership while improving performance and user experience. This aligns strongly with EIF’s focus on backing founders who are re-architecting core enterprise systems for the next decade.”

EIF focuses on post-product companies building enterprise, infrastructure, and deep-technology platforms, particularly in markets undergoing structural change. Desktop virtualisation, increasingly shaped by multi-cloud strategies and browser-first experiences, is one such segment.

From Internal R&D to Enterprise Adoption

Neverinstall’s founders argue that the limitations of existing desktop virtualisation platforms are architectural rather than incremental.

Lakshman Pasala, co-founder and CEO of Neverinstall, said: “Traditional desktop virtualisation is broken for modern enterprises; it’s expensive, inflexible, and complex to run at scale. We took a different path by building a unified stack from the ground up, backed by years of deep R&D across streaming, infrastructure orchestration, and security. EIF’s investment validates our belief that enterprises want technology that truly works, without vendor lock-in. With Ramesh Gopal Krishna joining us, we’re combining deep technology with strong go-to-market execution to build enterprise infrastructure for the next decade.”

The platform is currently used by organisations such as Tally, Porter, Alliance Broadband, and Primebook, supporting thousands of employees. The company reports threefold growth in FY26 and is building an expanded enterprise pipeline for FY27.

Scaling the Go-to-Market Engine

To support its next phase of growth, Neverinstall has appointed Ramesh Gopal Krishna as Chief Revenue Officer. With over 25 years of experience across Microsoft, Meta, and Salesforce, Krishna is expected to lead enterprise expansion across India and global markets.

The company now sees itself evolving beyond Cloud PCs into a broader workspace orchestration platform, addressing what it estimates as a $21–23 billion market spanning VDI, DaaS, and GPU virtualisation.

As enterprises continue to reassess how digital workspaces are delivered and governed, browser-native approaches like Neverinstall’s reflect a wider rethinking of desktop infrastructure, one shaped less by legacy tooling and more by flexibility, cost control, and operational simplicity.