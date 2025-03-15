Neural Defend Secures $600K to Advance AI-Powered Deepfake Detection

Neural Defend, a fast-growing cybersecurity startup specializing in AI-driven deepfake detection, has secured over $600K in a Pre-Seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV). The round also saw participation from MIT SBXI (Boston-based), Techstars San Francisco, and Soonicorn Ventures. This investment will drive R&D, product enhancement, and the expansion of its agentic AI technology for real-time, multimodal deepfake detection.

Key Highlights:

• $600K Pre-Seed Funding: Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), MIT SBXI, Techstars San Francisco, and Soonicorn Ventures back Neural Defend.

• Advanced AI-powered Deepfake Detection: Real-time, multimodal fraud prevention across video, audio, and live streams.

• Global Expansion Underway: Pilot projects running in New York and Singapore, with enterprise partnerships in fintech and cybersecurity.

• Leadership with Proven Expertise: Founders with backgrounds at MIT, Harvard, IIT, and IIM, along with extensive AI and cybersecurity experience.

The Mission of Neural Defend and the Growing Danger of Deepfakes

With AI-generated digital deception on the rise, the risks to identity security, financial fraud, and misinformation are growing exponentially. Neural Defend is stepping up to address this challenge with a cutting-edge AI solution capable of detecting deepfakes across multiple data formats, including video, images, and real-time streams.

The startup has already launched pilot projects in New York and Singapore, demonstrating global scalability and enterprise-grade fraud prevention capabilities. "Our goal is to protect real identities against digital deception through innovative AI agentic technology," said Piyush Verma, CEO of Neural Defend.

Neural Defend's Brainpower

The founding team of Neural Defend offers a lot of experience and industry knowledge:

• Piyush Verma (CEO): A two-time founder and former researcher at MIT, Harvard, and IBM R&D, with a track record of impact-driven ventures for Fortune 500 clients.

• Sivashankar Selvarajan (CTO): An IIT, IIM alumnus, AI and cybersecurity expert, with two patents in Face Anti-Spoof Detection and winner of the Intel Edge AI Award.

• Sumit Singh (Chief Data Officer): Managed data pipelines worth over $200 billion while working with major clients like INVESCO through Publicis Sapient.

With such a strong leadership team, Neural Defend has also been selected for the prestigious Techstars accelerator in San Francisco.

Investor Backing and Industry Recognition

Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), known for investing over ₹800 Cr across 210+ startups, is confident in Neural Defend’s vision.

Vikram Ramasubramanian, Partner & CIO, IPV, stated, “It is no news that cyber threats are evolving rapidly, risking businesses and individuals’ privacy and finances. Neural Defend’s AI-driven approach to real-time detection perfectly aligns with today’s urgent need for robust cybersecurity and digital identity protection. At IPV, we back companies that solve critical challenges with scalable business models. Their vision and traction so far make them a compelling investment.”

Neural Defend is currently in a pre-revenue stage but actively engages with global enterprises, fintech companies, and financial institutions to validate its solutions and expand market adoption.

The Competitive Edge: AI-Driven, Real-Time Deepfake Detection

What sets Neural Defend apart from traditional cybersecurity firms?

• Multimodal AI Detection: Identifies deepfakes across video, image, and audio formats.

• Real-Time Analysis: Ensures instant fraud detection and identity verification.

• Enterprise-Ready Solution: Designed for fintech firms, financial institutions, and government applications.

Neural Defend is already achieving state-of-the-art benchmarks, proving the effectiveness of its technology in fraud prevention and KYC verification

The Future of AI in Cybersecurity

With trillions of dollars at risk globally due to deepfake threats, the demand for real-time AI-driven cybersecurity solutions is skyrocketing. Neural Defend’s mission to provide cutting-edge fraud prevention solutions positions it at the forefront of this evolving landscape.