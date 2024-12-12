Navanc Secures $1M Seed Funding to Transform Secured Lending with AI

Navanc, a groundbreaking FinTech startup revolutionizing secured lending and insurance practices, has raised $1 million in a seed funding round. The funding was led by Prarambh Ventures, with participation from Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), Brigade REAP, FirstPort Capital, and other marquee angel investors.

Navanc stands out as India’s first FinTech startup offering an AI-powered property score and stack designed specifically for secured lending and insurance. By integrating advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and Blockchain, Navanc ensures secure, transparent, and reliable property transactions.

The funds will fuel Navanc’s expansion across Tier 1 to Tier 4 cities, furthering its mission to make property assessment accessible nationwide. It will also enhance its AI capabilities with cutting-edge Generative AI and Computer Vision models, solidifying its position as India’s premier Property Credit Score and Stack provider.

Founded in 2021 by CEO Nagachethan S M and CTO & Data Officer Byomkesh Jha, Navanc combines deep expertise in technology and finance. Nagachethan steers the company’s vision and strategy, while Byomkesh ensures seamless execution of Navanc’s technology and data science goals.

Support from Industry Leaders

Mitesh Shah, Co-Founder of IPV, highlighted the challenges financial institutions face in property valuation. He stated, “Navanc helps every player in the industry make informed decisions based on real-time assessment, data, and knowledge of legal and technical aspects, reducing risks for lenders and buyers.”

Sreenivas Ramarao from Prarambh Ventures praised Navanc’s pioneering approach, saying, “Navanc is delivering AI-driven solutions that make real estate transactions faster, cheaper, and more reliable.”

Abhay Garg, Head of Brigade REAP, emphasized the company’s transformative potential: “Navanc's integration of AI, IoT, and Blockchain sets a new benchmark in the PropTech sector, streamlining financial access for properties.”

Revolutionizing Financial Inclusion

Navanc’s innovative collateral reporting, powered by AI and machine learning, is reshaping credit decision-making and portfolio management for the BFSI industry. The company’s Bharat Vision focuses on expanding operations across all states, fostering financial inclusion in urban and rural areas alike.

CEO Nagachethan expressed gratitude for investor support, stating, “Our AI-powered solutions are set to make property transactions faster, more transparent, and accessible to all.”

Since its inception, Navanc has developed a state-of-the-art technology stack that streamlines secured lending, insurance, and property aggregation practices. Its solutions reduce turnaround times, enhance transparency, and drive better credit decision-making.

With the Indian property lending market poised for exponential growth, Navanc is well-positioned to lead the industry with its innovative, AI-driven solutions.

