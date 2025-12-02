Modulus Housing Raises ₹70 Crore To Expand Micro-Construction Network

Modulus Housing has secured its first Series A round of ₹70 crore (USD 7.83 million). The company plans to expand its modular construction footprint across India and enter select global markets, while accelerating R&D and strengthening its cloud manufacturing ecosystem.

A Shift Toward Factory-Built Infrastructure

Chennai, India | December 2, 2025: Modulus Housing, founded in 2018 out of IIT Madras by Shreeram Ravichandran and P Gobinath, has been building momentum in India’s emerging micro-construction segment. The company has moved from a bootstrapped start to a profitable enterprise with more than ₹200 crore in cumulative revenue, closing FY24 at ₹54 crore in operating revenue—up from ₹39 crore in the previous year.

The new round, led by Kalaari Capital, Hero and Samarthya, with participation from SVAS, Sigma, the founder of Zetwerk Srinath, Sanjiv Rangrass and others, pushes Modulus toward a more scaled version of its factory-built, low-rise infrastructure model. Its cloud-manufacturing network of partner factories allows the company to assemble modular buildings that can be deployed across sectors where speed, cost and distributed assets define operating needs.

What The Funding Will Support

Modulus Housing will channel the investment into four priority areas:

Market expansion across India and targeted emerging markets

Advanced R&D , including a next-gen concrete modular system

Scaling its cloud manufacturing network and partner ecosystem

Strengthening lightweight green-concrete technologies for distributed infrastructure

These priorities reflect rising demand for faster deployment cycles in sectors such as retail, F&B chains, private healthcare, agri-processing, and distributed industrial operations.

Reflecting on the company’s progression, Shreeram Ravichandran, co-founder & CEO of Modulus Housing, said, “We’re incredibly excited about the road ahead. From the outset, we were determined to build a company with real depth, one that proved product–market fit and validated our technology and economics before stepping on the accelerator. Having done that, we’re now at an inflection point.

With multiple live projects across F&B, edge data centres, FMCG, oil & gas, healthcare and PSUs, Modulus is demonstrating what the future of distributed low-rise infrastructure should look like faster, more cost-efficient, and built to higher standards of quality.

The conviction shown by our investors further strengthens our belief that this sector is at the cusp of transformation. And the most rewarding feedback we receive is simple: that our R&D and technology are solving real-world problems and improving time, cost and quality simultaneously. That’s the Modulus promise, and we’re just getting started.”

Co-founder & COO P Gobinath highlighted the broader context: “Micro constructions, be it in retail chain stores in fashion, F&B, or healthcare like pharmacies, labs, or distributed agri-processing, dark stores, collection and storage centres, last-mile warehouses, fulfilment centres, or next-gen infrastructure like edge data centres, EV charging hubs, and modular defence facilities, can only be delivered at scale through factory-built modular solutions.”

His perspective mirrors a shift visible across multiple industries: distributed infrastructure requires shorter lead times and predictable quality—conditions often difficult to meet through conventional on-site construction.

Representing the investor community, Sampath P, Partner, Kalaari Capital, noted: “Modulus is solving a key problem in the infrastructure sector – where demand is decentralised, recurring, and urgent while unmet in quality expectations. Their factory-first approach brings scalability and predictability to one of the most fragmented industries. The founding team of Shreeram and Gobi have done phenomenal work in bootstrapping the company and validating the market. We believe Modulus has the potential to become a category leader in industrialised micro-construction and are excited to work with the team in their next phase of growth.”

His comment reflects the appetite for technology-driven construction models that can serve both public and private sector needs.

Presence Across India And Emerging Markets

Modulus Housing has delivered over 1,500 modular buildings across 21 Indian states and parts of Africa. These include hospitals, cold storage units, site offices and schools – use cases where rapid deployment and distributed footprints are essential. Many orders span 100 to 150 buildings across districts, underscoring the relevance of modular solutions in remote and high-growth regions.