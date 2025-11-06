MedySeva Raises ₹4 Cr Seed Round to Expand Phygital Healthcare in Bharat

HealthTech startup MedySeva has secured ₹4 crore in a seed funding round led by Unicorn India Ventures. The capital will fuel the expansion of its phygital healthcare clinics across tier-2 and tier-3 cities and strengthen its telemedicine platform and digital infrastructure.

Empowering Rural and Semi-Urban Healthcare Ecosystem

Over the past year, MedySeva has delivered 1 lakh consultations, partnering with leading medical colleges to open satellite clinics and onboarding over 10 medical specialists. Its network includes local pharmacies and healthcare providers, aiming to unify rural healthcare delivery through technology.

Scaling towards 2 Lakh Annual Consultations and New State Expansions

With a strong 60% patient repeat rate, MedySeva aims to double consultations to 2 lakh annually and launch 500+ phygital centers across India in the next 18 months. The company plans to enter five new states through institutional and state-level partnerships.

Founder & CEO Dr. Vishesh Kasliwal emphasizes their mission “to make quality healthcare accessible to every Indian,” positioning MedySeva as a key player bridging the healthcare divide. Unicorn India Ventures’ Bhaskar Majumdar underscores the startup’s “well-thought-out” scalability using technology and partnerships.

MedySeva’s hybrid model, combining city-based specialists with local healthcare outlets, is charting a path toward reshaped rural healthcare delivery—blending physical care with telemedicine to meet Bharat’s diverse health challenges.