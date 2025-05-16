MedTech Startup MedVital Raises ₹8.4 Cr

MedVital, a new-age MedTech startup focused on making advanced and innovative technologies for hard-to-heal wounds and minimally invasive aesthetics smarter and more accessible, has raised ₹8.4 crore in pre-seed funding. The round was led by Nihar Parikh’s 4point0 Health Ventures, with participation from a marquee group of operator-investors, including founders of Tata 1mg, NephroPlus, SafeExpress, Eye Q Hospital, Hexa Health, and AstroTalk.

India’s First Integrated Platform for Complex Wound Care

India’s healthcare system is undergoing a pivotal shift. A growing burden of hard-to-heal wounds—driven by aging, diabetes, obesity, and trauma—is intersecting with rising demand for minimally invasive aesthetic solutions. At the heart of both lies a shared need for advanced, outcome-oriented, evidence-led technologies that can repair, restore, and regenerate skin. Yet, access to such solutions remains limited, held back by systemic gaps in reach and scale.

MedVital is addressing this gap by building India’s first integrated platform for complex wound care and minimally invasive aesthetics—two underserved domains despite their clinical urgency. Its flagship brand, NoWound, is a state-of-the-art Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) device designed to offer precision-controlled healing across hospital, clinic, and home-care settings. Unlike traditional NPWT systems, NoWound is compact, digitally enabled, and made in India—allowing seamless deployment even in resource-constrained environments.

"MedVital was founded on the belief that skin repair and restoration deserve the same level of innovation and investment as any other critical area of medicine," said Dr. Varun Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of MedVital. "We are building a full-stack platform that integrates clinically proven devices, intelligent monitoring, and next-generation biomaterials to transform how complex wounds are treated and how patients recover. Whether it’s preventing diabetic amputations or helping individuals regain confidence through aesthetic enhancements, our mission is simple: to make advanced solutions accessible and fairly priced for everyone. This funding allows us to accelerate that mission, strengthen our infrastructure, and scale with purpose."

Funding to Expand MedVital's Product Portfolio

This fresh capital injection will be directed towards expanding MedVital’s product portfolio, strengthening its supply chain, and broadening its distribution network to cover tertiary care hospitals, rural clinics, and home-care settings.

Tarun Bansal, Co-Founder and COO, added, “Our vision is to make India a global hub for cutting-edge wound care and skin restoration solutions. This funding gives us the fuel to scale responsibly, building a system that works not just in ICUs, but in homes and clinics across the country.”

Nihar Parikh, Founder of 4point0 Health Ventures, commented, "We invest in teams that understand and address India's healthcare challenges on a large scale. MedVital’s strategic approach to hard-to-heal wound management and minimally invasive treatments positions them uniquely in the healthcare landscape. Their focus on improving accessibility to high-quality science backed with measurable clinical outcomes addresses exactly what the market demands."

Building on this momentum, MedVital will soon launch liquid chitosan-based dressings for hard-to-heal wounds and expand into dermal and hair regeneration solutions—unlocking new clinical pathways in both therapeutic and aesthetic care.

With a robust roadmap and growing clinical footprint, MedVital is poised to become a category-defining leader in regenerative medicine—backed by science, built in India, and made for the world.