Matters.AI Raises ₹55 Cr Seed Round to Transform Data Security

Matters.AI, an AI-native data security startup founded in Bharat, announced a ₹55 crore seed round co-led by Kalaari Capital and Endiya Partners to launch the AI Security Engineer—a new autonomous system that unifies DSPM, DLP, insider risk, and exfiltration defense into one self-learning intelligence layer. The funding will accelerate R&D and expand go-to-market operations in India and the US, especially serving regulated industries under the DPDP framework.

Every CISO the founders engaged shared a common challenge: "I can’t even tell you where my sensitive data is right now." With over 90% of sensitive data invisible to traditional tools, Matters.AI aims to revolutionise data security through predictive detection and autonomous response across cloud, SaaS, endpoints, and on-premises environments. By leveraging semantic graphs and predictive models, the AI Security Engineer understands data context and intent—moving beyond alert floods to clear, actionable intelligence.

Enterprise-Ready, Full-Stack Visibility & Integration

Matters.AI offers nuanced endpoint visibility, real-time data tracing, and data lineage tracking. It supports hybrid deployments and GenAI governance across platforms including ChatGPT, Gemini, and Copilot, with native integrations to Zoho, Snowflake, Salesforce, AWS, Azure, GCP, and Databricks. This enables comprehensive control planes aligned with AI-driven data landscapes.

Keshava Murthy, CEO & Co-Founder, said, “The world doesn’t need another dashboard screaming alerts; it needs a system that can think.” CTO Harsh Sahu adds, “Our system reasons like a human engineer, learning and responding autonomously.” Endiya’s Sateesh Andra underlined the critical gap Matters.AI bridges—integrating discovery, lineage, and intent-aware controls to curb data exfiltration while reducing noise. Kalaari’s Sampath emphasized the urgent need for autonomous data protection as privacy regulations tighten globally and AI adoption accelerates.