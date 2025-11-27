Matrix Geo Bags USD 9.25 Lakh Global Mandate for Drone-GIS Survey

Matrix Geo Solutions Limited, a leading geospatial technology and engineering services provider, has secured an international mandate worth over USD 9.25 lakh for conducting engineering-grade topographical surveys, GIS asset mapping, and geoportal development in Southern Africa. The project, awarded by a government body, further strengthens the company’s growing presence in the African region.
Scope And Technology Framework
The assignment will leverage drone-based imaging, advanced surveying techniques, and GIS technologies, enabling high-accuracy terrain mapping and integrated digital data management. The project scope includes detailed field surveys, large-scale data acquisition, spatial analysis, asset mapping, and the development of a unified, accessible geoportal to support regional planning and decision-making.
Matrix Geo is already executing several international geospatial projects across Africa, and the latest contract enhances its portfolio in engineering surveys, mapping, geospatial analytics, and data-driven infrastructure management. Globally, the company has delivered or is undertaking projects across the USA, Europe, Africa, and Asia, covering diverse use cases such as engineering surveys, GIS applications, large-scale mapping, and digital data management.
Commenting on the development, Amit Sharma, Whole Time Director, Matrix Geo Solutions Limited, said, “This project enables us to apply our survey and GIS expertise to a technically intensive assignment in Southern Africa. With varied terrains and extensive datasets, the project requires coordinated execution across field surveys, analysis, and geoportal development. Our integrated workflows will help ensure precise outcomes aligned with the client’s requirements and operational timelines.”
This win comes shortly after Matrix Geo reported strong financial performance for H1 FY26, with Total Income up 58.21%, Revenue from Operations up 58.45%, and PAT rising 33.22% year-on-year. The addition of new international mandates further boosts the company’s business pipeline and reinforces its strategy of expanding global geospatial operations.
As Matrix Geo continues to scale, the company remains focused on strengthening project execution, driving technology-led efficiencies, and expanding its footprint across cross-border geospatial markets.