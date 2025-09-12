Matiks Secures $3.14M Funding to Gamify Mental Math and Memory Skills

Matiks has raised $3.14 million in a fundraising round, the company says, in a Pi-themed financing that the founders say will support the growth of its competitive platform for mental math and related mind sports.

The $3.14M round was led by Tanglin Venture Partners and Infoedge Ventures, with participation from angel investors including Gaurav Munjal, Roman Saini, and Anil Goteti, among others, the release states.

Sudhanshu Bhatia, Co-founder of Matiks, stated that “Our brains deserve more than passive scrolling. At Matiks, we’re turning mental fitness into a sport where skills grow through real competition and community. This is about challenging your limits and celebrating every win.”

Matiks describes itself as a competitive platform for mental math, memory, and puzzles — positioned akin to Chess.com but focused on cognitive contests. The platform offers real-time duels, medals, leaderboards, clubs, and creator leagues. According to the information provided, Matiks has attracted more than 3.5 million users and sees thousands of daily players.

The startup was founded by three friends from IIT Guwahati: Sudhanshu Bhatia (a mental calculation world champion), Mohan (an ex-Sprinklr lead developer and tech YouTuber), and Sushant (a former Flipkart product builder and national speed math champion). The founders say the idea grew from observing gaps in basic cognitive skills among graduates and the effects of passive social media use and AI dependence.

Matiks positions its product as a skill-based competitive alternative to traditional edtech or casual trivia apps, emphasizing practice, measurable skill improvement, and a format that resembles gaming or streaming. The company’s stated vision is to grow into a worldwide esports and cultural phenomenon focused on “brain fitness.”

The financing combines institutional and angel backing and, according to Matiks’ figures, follows rapid user growth. The platform’s emphasis on skill-based competition, creator leagues, and social features is central to the company’s stated plan for scaling. How effectively Matiks converts its user base into sustained engagement, competitive events, creators, or institutional partnerships will determine whether it can execute the vision articulated by its founders.