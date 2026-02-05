Marine Robotics Startup EyeROV Raises Rs 13 Crore Pre-Series A

India’s deeptech ecosystem is beginning to surface in places far removed from consumer apps and SaaS dashboards. Marine robotics startup EyeROV has raised Rs 13 crore in a pre-Series A funding round, co-invested by AWE Funds and Unicorn India Ventures, as demand grows for autonomous inspection of critical underwater infrastructure.

The capital will be deployed towards research and development, new product innovation, and market expansion across India and international markets. The round comes at a time when underwater inspection—once dependent on manual diving and high-risk operations is increasingly being rethought through robotics, automation, and AI-led diagnostics.

From Manual Inspections To Autonomous Systems

Founded in 2017, EyeROV (IROV Technologies Pvt. Ltd.) operates at the intersection of marine robotics, infrastructure inspection, and defence technology. The company designs and deploys Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) and Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs) for complex underwater environments where human access is limited, expensive, or unsafe.

EyeROV has executed more than 150 projects for over 80 clients across power, oil and gas, ports, shipping, infrastructure, marine research, and defence. Its client base includes Tata Power, NHPC, Adani, ONGC, BPCL and Maersk, alongside government and defence organisations such as the Indian Navy, DRDO and the Indian Coast Guard.

A key differentiator is its proprietary long-tunnel inspection capability of up to 10 km, placing the company among a small group globally with this level of underwater inspection range. The platform integrates non-destructive testing payloads, including ultrasonic testing, sonar imaging and AI-based defect detection, enabling real-time reporting and digital twin creation.

Defence Orders Signal Production Readiness

The funding follows a significant operational milestone. EyeROV recently secured an order worth Rs 47 crore from the Indian Navy, reinforcing its positioning as a production-ready deeptech company rather than a lab-stage innovator.

“With our recent Rs 47 crore Indian Navy order and the surging demand for specialised inspections in the energy and infrastructure sectors, EyeROV has reached a clear inflection point,” said Johns T. Mathai, Co-Founder & CEO, EyeROV. “This funding will accelerate our trajectory as we scale our technology and expand our footprint internationally.”

The company operates on both product sales and Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) models, catering to B2B and B2G customers seeking continuous inspection capabilities through electric, autonomous systems designed for 24x7 operations.

Investors Double Down On Indian Deeptech

For Unicorn India Ventures, the investment reflects a longer-term thesis around underwater robotics as a strategic deeptech domain.

“Over the last 3 years, underwater robotics has emerged as an area of interest in India, with deep tech startups demonstrating their might,” said Anil Joshi, Managing Partner, Unicorn India Ventures. “With the Indian government pushing for a strong innovation environment and grant-led funding, even awarding contracts to deep tech startups, the early-stage funding for such companies has picked up momentum.”

AWE Funds highlighted the sector’s relevance to climate action and infrastructure resilience.

“Some of the world’s most critical infrastructure, such as energy pipelines, subsea cables, and ports, are offshore assets,” said Seema Chaturvedi, Founder & Managing Partner, AWE Funds. “Historically maintained through high-risk, manual, and expensive operations, this is precisely where deep technology creates both outsized returns and meaningful impact.”

EyeROV is targeting the global underwater infrastructure inspection market, shaped by more than USD 1 trillion worth of ageing assets that require regular monitoring and regulatory compliance. The company estimates a global total addressable market exceeding USD 13 billion, with India accounting for approximately USD 800 million.

Previous funding rounds were led by GAIL (India) Ltd, followed by participation from the K Chittilappilly Trust, angel investors, and Venture Center Pune. Subsequent growth rounds included backing from Unicorn India Ventures Fund III to support scale-up and market expansion.

As governments and enterprises place increasing emphasis on asset safety, defence readiness, and cost-efficient maintenance, EyeROV’s trajectory reflects a broader shift: deeptech is no longer peripheral to India’s startup story—it is becoming strategically central.