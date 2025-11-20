Luma AI Secures $900M To Build Multimodal AGI With Saudi Supercluster

Luma AI, the frontier artificial intelligence startup focused on multimodal AGI, has announced a US$900 million Series C funding round led by HUMAIN, a full-stack AI provider backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, and joined by AMD Ventures alongside returning investors Andreessen Horowitz, Amplify Partners, and Matrix Partners. The financing marks a turning point not only for Luma AI but also for the rapidly maturing landscape of real-world AI infrastructure.

The centrepiece of the partnership is Project Halo, a planned 2-gigawatt AI supercluster in Saudi Arabia—expected to serve as ground zero for training “World Models.” Luma AI will tap Halo’s capabilities to scale its ambitions from language understanding to audiovisual comprehension, aiming to create general intelligence that operates in both digital and physical realms. The joint roadmap was unveiled at the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum, coinciding with the visit of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud.

World Models Move Beyond LLMs

Unlike traditional large language models, Luma AI’s approach is focused on what CEO Amit Jain describes as learning from “a quadrillion tokens of information—roughly the collective digital memory of humanity—contained in video, image, audio, and language.” The intent is to make AI systems that simulate and navigate actual environments, promising applications in robotics, simulation, marketing, advertising, entertainment, and personalised education.

The supercluster will deliver the computational bandwidth required to process petascale multimodal data—between 1,000 and 10,000 times more information than current LLMs. Next-generation inference systems, a key part of the infrastructure, are engineered to serve these models globally and in real time for business and creative needs.

Luma AI will also play a role in HUMAIN Create, an initiative to build AI models trained on Arabic and regional data. These sovereign models are designed to understand local cultural contexts and reflect the identity and values of creators, enterprises, and governments in the Middle East and North Africa. The move could accelerate regional adoption of culturally aligned AI technology and help governments deploy more relevant solutions in language, visual nuance, and governance.

HUMAIN CEO Tareq Amin noted, “This investment underscores an important point in HUMAIN’s philosophy: we are not only funding the next wave of AI, we’re building the full value chain that makes it possible.”

Real-World Use Cases: Studios To Robotics

Luma AI’s flagship model Ray3 has seen real-world deployment in global studios and ad agencies, further embedded in Adobe products for creative and brand management workflows. With fresh capital, Luma AI plans to extend its reach from entertainment and design into simulation and robotics, using world models that learn from the full spectrum of humanity’s digital footprint.

The broader implication is clear: large-scale AI infrastructure, paired with regionally attuned models, could fundamentally alter how societies interact with AI—moving from digital assistants to embodied intelligence capable of supporting complex, physical world tasks. The commercial promise covers entertainment, education, marketing, world understanding, and robotics, reflecting a vision with trillion-dollar implications.

Diverse Perspectives And Industry Impact

Luma AI’s trajectory alongside HUMAIN’s infrastructural muscle shapes a new competitive benchmark for AI startups and public-private partnerships, especially those seeking to bridge technological ambition with regional relevance. As frontier models shift from text-based responses to simulating reality, the path is set for global enterprises and regional governments to adopt AI that is as intelligent as it is culturally resonant.