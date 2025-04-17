JetSynthesys Secures Krafton Investment to Drive 20x Global Growth

JetSynthesys, a leading digital entertainment and technology company specializing in video gaming, esports, and creator-led entertainment, has announced a strategic investment led by global gaming giant Krafton. The round also saw participation from NAFA Private Equity and existing investors Pratithi Investments, Serum Institute, and the Jetline Group.

This funding milestone marks a pivotal evolution in JetSynthesys’ journey—from being supported by legacy Indian family offices to attracting institutional capital from marquee global players. The investment aligns with the company’s ambitious plan to grow revenues 20x over the next six years, with a sharp focus on high-potential international markets and deepening its presence in India.

Scaling Across Borders with Proven IPs and Strategic Partnerships

JetSynthesys has built a strong track record in developing original IPs, building advanced digital platforms, and cultivating vibrant online communities. This has positioned the company as a preferred partner for global media and entertainment firms looking to enter or scale in India.

The company reported an unaudited 15% Profit After Tax (PAT) for the last fiscal year—a noteworthy achievement amid widespread economic headwinds in the media and entertainment industry. This performance underscores JetSynthesys’ solid business fundamentals and long-term sustainability.

The company plans to expand its leadership in India through a mix of strategic acquisitions and organic growth. Internationally, it will replicate its successful India model in markets including Japan, the US, UK, MENA, and Southeast Asia. With offices already established in Tokyo, San Francisco, Los Angeles, London, Abu Dhabi, and Singapore, JetSynthesys is scaling its infrastructure across game development, LiveOps, and publishing—leveraging Japanese expertise to drive this next growth phase.

Fueling the Next Phase with Strategic Investment

Commenting on the company’s growth vision, Rajan Navani, Founder and CEO, said:

“This is a defining moment in JetSynthesys’ journey. We’re expanding from being a new-age, family office-led company to an India-first global platform—now backed by world-class strategic and financial partners. With Krafton’s trust and shared vision, we’re accelerating our ambition to scale 20x over the next six years. This investment further fuels our mission to build culturally rooted, globally relevant digital experiences—deepening our leadership in India and expanding into key international markets through IP-led innovation, local partnerships, and strategic acquisitions.”

Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of Krafton, added, “We are excited to deepen our partnership with JetSynthesys and be part of this next phase of their journey. This investment aligns with our long-term belief in the potential of India as a global innovation hub in gaming and digital entertainment. JetSynthesys has consistently shown a forward-thinking approach to building meaningful digital IPs and platforms that resonate across geographies.”

JetSynthesys’ global growth strategy is anchored in its community-driven approach, proprietary tech platforms, and strategic alliances. Serving as both a launchpad for international brands entering India and a creator of exportable Indian IPs, the company is poised to lead the next wave of the country’s digital economy.

With its newly expanded capital base and global partner network, JetSynthesys is ready to consolidate its leadership in India, scale globally, and create long-term value across content, commerce, and culture.