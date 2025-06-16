IPV Backs Iom Bioworks with ₹4 Cr to Scale AI-Powered Gut Health Revolution

Iom Bioworks, a deep science startup focused on microbiome-driven healthcare, has raised ₹4 crore in a seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV). The investment will support the company’s next growth phase, expanding customer outreach, strengthening its IP portfolio, and scaling both its infrastructure and scientific team.

Founded in 2022, Iom Bioworks is advancing the science of gut microbiome modulation by leveraging artificial intelligence and large-scale modelling to deliver personalised health insights. The company’s patented platform identifies and targets specific gut bacteria to improve digestion, immunity, metabolism, and mental well-being.

Deep Tech Meets Preventive Wellness

In its first year, Iom Bioworks reached over 500 users, secured two global patents (with two more underway), published multiple peer-reviewed scientific papers, and established nationwide logistics and digital access for personalised microbiome services.

The founding team brings a unique blend of scientific expertise and AI leadership:

Bipin Pradeep Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO, leads with a customer-focused vision that integrates microbiome science with AI and tech innovation.

Dr. Samik Ghosh, Co-Founder & Chief of Science & Technology, specialises in computational biology and microbiome-based wellness innovation.

Dr. Hiroaki Kitano, Co-Founder & Chief of Research & Collaboration, a globally recognised systems biologist and AI pioneer, contributes decades of experience across robotics, biology, and AI-driven discovery.

A Preventive Healthcare Bet with Deep Science at the Core

“Lifestyle diseases have been on the rise due to multiple reasons like poor diet, stress, lack of sleep and are intimately linked to poor gut health and microbial composition. The gut microbiome plays a huge role in your digestion, immunity, metabolism, and even mood. Understanding it can help prevent a myriad of these diseases and also provide a better quality of life,” said Vinay Bansal, Founder, IPV. “Iom Bioworks is making this cutting-edge science accessible, personalised and importantly, actionable. With their vision and science, they make a compelling bet in preventive and therapeutic healthcare.”

“Iom Bioworks envisions a world where a healthy mind and body are achievable through informed choices that nurture the microbiome,” added Bipin Pradeep Kumar. “By empowering our inner ecosystem through prebiotics and a food and lifestyle centred around the bacteria, we aim to energize daily life while preserving the joy of living. Partnering with IPV has been transformative; their supportive and diligent approach has set us firmly on the path toward this vision.”

Scaling the Microbiome Opportunity

The global health testing, subscription, and wellness platform market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 28%, reaching USD 900 billion by 2030. With its personalised, science-led approach, Iom Bioworks is well-positioned to capitalise on this growth wave and redefine preventive care through the gut microbiome lens.

So far, Inflection Point Ventures has invested over ₹800 crore across more than 210 startups.