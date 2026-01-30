Theia Ventures leads $1 million pre-seed round in EarthSync Technologies

EarthSync Technologies, a Bengaluru-based startup building artificial intelligence tools for renewable energy planning and operations, has raised $1 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Theia Ventures, with participation from Eximius Ventures.

The funding will be used to develop EarthSync’s software platform, which focuses on modelling, forecasting and financial optimisation for renewable energy projects, according to a company statement.

EarthSync is developing an AI-driven system aimed at helping commercial and industrial (C&I) power users, independent power producers (IPPs) and energy advisers evaluate and manage solar, wind and battery storage projects. The platform combines regulatory data, techno-economic modelling and real-time simulations to support decisions related to project planning, procurement and asset management.

During pilot deployments, the company said its platform has simulated around 10 gigawatts of solar and wind capacity and 4 gigawatt-hours of battery energy storage systems (BESS). These trials supported bids for more than 200 megawatts of solar and wind projects and 100 megawatt-hours of battery storage capacity.

The investment will also be used to expand the team, scale product development and increase the number of projects and bids processed through its marketplace, EarthSync said.

India’s renewable energy sector has seen strong growth as large companies seek long-term, cost-effective power supplies amid rising electricity demand and policy support. However, adoption remains constrained by varying state-level regulations, fluctuating power prices, grid limitations and fragmented data, which complicate planning and procurement decisions. Industry participants increasingly rely on digital tools to assess policy risk, model energy demand and manage financial exposure.

Theia Ventures founder and general partner Priya Shah said in a statement that EarthSync’s software could replace spreadsheet-based and legacy systems commonly used in the sector. Eximius Ventures partner Preeti Sampat said the firm viewed EarthSync’s approach as a way to provide a unified view of policy and asset performance for multiple stakeholders.

EarthSync co-founders Rajat Singh and Mehul Kumar said the company is targeting sectors such as automotive manufacturing, data centres, metals and mining, chemicals and textiles.

This is the fifth investment from Theia Ventures’ second fund, which announced its first close in October 2025, anchored by British International Investment. Other investments from the fund include Sarla Aviation, Climitra Carbon, Lemnisca and Novyte Materials, according to the firm.