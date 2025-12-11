Inito Secures $29M To Power AI-Driven At-Home Diagnostics

India’s expanding health-tech ecosystem continues to attract investor confidence as Inito raises $29 million in Series B funding, led by Bertelsmann India Investments (BII) with participation from existing backer Fireside Ventures. The Bengaluru-based startup, known for its AI-powered fertility monitoring system, is now setting its sights on the broader horizon of AI-engineered hormone and health diagnostics.

Founded with the mission to simplify healthcare through at-home testing, Inito plans to leverage the new funding to build a platform capable of clinical-grade hormone assessments for various health conditions beyond fertility. This round brings its total funding to $45 million, signaling a growing investor interest in startups bridging artificial intelligence and healthcare access.

Inito’s first product—a fertility monitor launched in 2021 — has analyzed over 30 million hormone data points globally. The device measures key hormone biomarkers like FSH, oestrogen, LH, and PdG, enabling personalised insights through its AI models.

Co-founders Aayush Rai and Varun AV believe the future of healthcare starts in homes, not clinics.

“We have always believed that healthcare should start at home. Hormones shape fertility, mood, metabolism, sleep, and energy, yet reliable testing still relies on clinic infrastructure,” they said. “If you want to understand your hormones, you shouldn’t have to wait weeks for a lab report; you should be able to do it from home, with clinical-grade technology.”

Their technical leap, AI-engineered antibodies, lets Inito design more accurate, stable, and scalable diagnostics compared to traditional animal-derived antibodies. The shift from manual to computational design marks a major step toward faster, more consistent diagnostic innovation.

AI-Engineered Antibodies

Traditional antibody development has long been a bottleneck for innovation — time-consuming, variable, and expensive. Inito’s approach uses machine learning to predict protein structures, making way for synthetic antibodies that outperform legacy methods in sensitivity and consistency.

“The future of healthcare lies at the intersection of deep science, AI, and personal wellness and that’s exactly where Inito is leading,” said Swati Murarka, Principal, Bertelsmann India Investments.

At a time when personalisation and accessibility define healthcare’s next chapter, Inito is positioning itself as a technological enabler rather than merely a consumer diagnostics brand.

Scaling Precision And Access Globally

Beyond investor interest, Inito’s approach aligns with the broader healthcare trend of personalised, AI-driven wellness. The latest capital infusion will accelerate the company’s shift from fertility tracking to comprehensive hormone and health testing, with the promise of new diagnostic categories designed digitally, or “in silico”, instead of in traditional labs.

“We have seen Inito evolve from a breakthrough idea into a trusted women’s health brand built on deep consumer insight and scientific accuracy,” said Kannan Sitaram, Co-founder & Partner, Fireside Ventures.

With a growing database and improved AI models, Inito aims to democratise access to hormone health insights and bring clinically reliable tests to millions of households worldwide, a move that could redefine how preventive health diagnostics are delivered at scale.