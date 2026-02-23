IAN Alpha Fund Backs Mojro To Scale AI Logistics Globally

IAN Alpha Fund has led a USD 3 million funding round in Mojro, a B2B SaaS platform focused on logistics planning and optimisation, with participation from 1Crowd and existing investors.

The capital will support Mojro’s global expansion across the US and Southeast Asia while strengthening its AI-driven optimisation platform and teams across product, engineering, and sales.

From Planning Tool To Execution Layer

Founded in 2016 by Kishan Aswath, Amit Kulkarni, and Ranganath Seetharamu, Mojro builds optimisation software for mid-to-large enterprises across CPG, retail, CEP, dairy, and e-commerce.

The company focuses on a practical problem: logistics planning that works under real-world constraints.

Its platform combines operations research, machine learning, and data engineering to handle dynamic routing, capacity limits, and delivery timelines, helping enterprises reduce logistics costs by up to 20% and realise value within 90 days of deployment.

The company operates on a usage-based SaaS model and is already global, with more than 60% of revenue coming from international markets, including the US, Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines.

Global Expansion With Product Depth

The funding will be used to deepen Mojro’s partner-led go-to-market strategy, particularly through consulting and technology partnerships in the US.

It also plans to introduce AI agents focused on advanced optimisation, risk modelling, and real-time decision-making, signalling a move toward more autonomous logistics execution.

Hiring across AI engineering, product, sales, and marketing in India and the US will support that push.

Kishan Aswath, co-founder & CEO of Mojro, said, "We are proud to have IAN Group leading our Series A round. Supply Chain efficiency and resilience are core to businesses world over. Efficient and timely movement of goods is an objective that looks simple on paper but is hard to achieve. With the differentiated optimisation capabilities that Mojro offers and proven capabilities across the US, India & Southeast Asia, this funding will help us scale faster in these markets and further differentiate our offerings through innovation. Our mission is to empower mid-market and large enterprises with an AI-driven, highly scalable SaaS platform to execute optimal logistics plans and dramatically reduce operational costs across every mile of their supply chain journey.”

Why Investors Are Watching Logistics AI

According to Rajnish Kapur, Managing Partner, IAN Alpha Fund, Mojro represents a category where AI delivers measurable business outcomes.

Rajnish Kapur said, "The growth story of Mojro exemplifies the kind of supply chain analytics and logistics innovation that customers are looking for globally. Be it route optimisation or sustainable operations, its AI-powered technology is solving real, on-ground inefficiencies with quantifiable outcomes. They are an excellent example of the kind of founders that IAN supports: those that have both great technological capabilities and obvious market relevance. With this funding, they will be able to deepen their product innovation, scale more quickly, and increase their presence in both Indian and international markets.”

Product Stack Built For Real-World Constraints

Mojro’s core products, PlanWyse and ExecuteWyse, form a combined planning and execution stack.

PlanWyse evaluates more than 150 operational constraints, such as vehicle capacity, delivery windows, cost variables, and route restrictions, to generate practical logistics plans. ExecuteWyse extends that layer with real-time visibility, decision support, and collaboration tools, allowing enterprises to respond quickly to disruptions.

This combination reflects a broader industry trend: optimisation software evolving into continuous decision systems. The logistics planning and optimisation market is expanding as supply chains grow more complex due to e-commerce, resilience requirements, and sustainability targets. Mojro’s positioning, optimisation, plus execution place it in a category increasingly tied to operational efficiency rather than analytics alone.

The funding, therefore, signals more than growth capital. It reflects a shift toward AI platforms that directly influence day-to-day enterprise operations, where measurable cost savings, predictability, and resilience drive adoption. In that context, Mojro’s next phase is less about proving technology and more about scaling deployment across global logistics networks.