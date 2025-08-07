Hylenr Secures $3M Pre-Series A for Low-Energy Nuclear Reaction Systems

HYLENR, a clean energy startup harnessing patented Low Energy Nuclear Reactions (LENR) to develop scalable, carbon-free heat energy systems for industrial heat and power, today announced the successful closure of a strategic Pre-Series A funding round of around USD 3.0 Million to accelerate product commercialization.

The round was led by Valour Capital and Chhattisgarh Investments Limited, early-stage investors focused on deep-tech and energy transition technologies. Individual investors Karthik Sundar Iyer and Anant Sarda also participated. PwC served as the company’s advisor on the transaction, while Samvad Partners was their legal advisor.

The fresh capital injection enables HYLENR to fast-track from pilot to market launch, signaling growing investor confidence in LENR as a viable alternative to fossil fuels amid rising interest in its breakthrough heat energy amplification and scalable commercial systems.

Addressing Real-World Energy Challenges

Karan Goshar, Partner at Valour Capital, commented, “HYLENR’s LENR technology is disruptive; it represents a leap forward in redefining how the world approaches industrial heat and energy generation. What excites us most is the scalability and safety profile of their systems, coupled with the perfect mix of technological and entrepreneurial expertise within the team, which positions HYLENR to play a key role in the global energy transition. We are thrilled to back a team delivering transformative technology.”

“We believe LENR has the potential to be the safest and most energy-efficient thermal and electrical generation technology of the future,” said Siddhartha Durairajan, Chairman and Managing Director of HYLENR. He added, “Our recent lab results show unprecedented energy gain ratios, and this round gives us the momentum to focus on our product roadmap. We have begun early proof-of-concept tests, with several government bodies and large corporations showing interest in our LENR systems. The next phase will focus on scaling manufacturing and expanding globally.”

Ram Ramaseshan, Co-Founder, Executive Director, and CEO of HYLENR, stated, “This round is a vote of confidence in both our technology and our mission. We have moved beyond proof-of-concept into a phase where LENR can begin to address real-world energy challenges. This funding allows us to accelerate product development and market reach, addressing industry needs for clean, high-yield thermal and electrical energy solutions in the US, Europe, India, and Japan.”

Future Plans and Technology

Pilot projects are already underway with leading government institutions and industrial players, aimed at replacing conventional fossil-based systems with sustainable, next-generation alternatives. The company’s product pipeline includes products ranging from 7.2KW for domestic consumption to 1MW for large-scale industrial applications.

HYLENR aims to build on this momentum by targeting its next fundraising round of USD 25 Million with strategic investors and Clean Energy-focused funds from the U.S. and Europe, with the goal of expanding its R&D, engineering, and international partnerships. The company is seeking mission-aligned investors who recognize LENR as a foundational pillar of the post-carbon energy era.

The inspiration for LENR technology comes from HYLENR’s Chief Innovation Officer, Padma Shri Dr. Prahlada, renowned as the Missile Man of India for his work on the Akash missile, and Dr. Varaprasad, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer.