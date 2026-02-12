Heliware Raises ₹4.5 Cr to Take 3D Geospatial Intelligence Global

Heliware, a Gurugram-based deep-tech startup focused on AI-powered geospatial intelligence and 3D analytics, has raised ₹4.5 crore in a bridge funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV).

The funding will be used to support international market expansion through partnerships, talent hiring and operational setup in key regions, while also strengthening working capital for current and upcoming projects.

The round comes as demand for location intelligence accelerates across infrastructure, defence and enterprise use cases, where spatial data is increasingly becoming part of core decision-making systems.

From GIS Expertise to Deployable Intelligence

Heliware positions itself as a platform that simplifies traditionally complex geospatial systems into plug-and-play solutions. The company has built a nationwide, high-resolution 3D terrain model of India, integrating analytics such as flood simulation, line-of-sight assessment and predictive spatial modelling.

By combining 3D visualisation with AI-driven analytics, the platform enables faster analysis and application development while reducing cost and deployment complexity. The company says this approach allows organisations to move from static maps to actionable, real-time spatial insights.

Heliware’s solutions are designed for industries that rely heavily on location data, including defence, infrastructure, renewable energy, retail and technology.

Investor View: Geospatial as a Core Infrastructure Layer

Inflection Point Ventures sees geospatial intelligence as an increasingly foundational capability rather than a niche technical function.

“Geospatial intelligence is becoming a foundational layer for modern infrastructure, defence preparedness, and enterprise decision-making,” said Mitesh Shah, co-founder of Inflection Point Ventures.

“Heliware’s ability to democratise complex GIS capabilities with a scalable, plug-and-play platform is what differentiates it. The company has built a strong technological moat with use cases across industries.”

IPV has invested over ₹800 crore across more than 250 startups, and the Heliware investment aligns with its focus on applied deep-tech platforms with cross-sector relevance.

Founder-Led Focus on Democratising Spatial Data

Heliware was founded by Rajan Srivastav, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Heliware, a geoinformatics engineer with over seven years of experience in GIS product development. Srivastav has been recognised as one of the 50 Rising Stars of Geospatial World in 2022 and was the only Indian under 30 to receive the recognition.

“Our experience with IPV has been deeply collaborative and value-driven,” said Srivastav.

“By making advanced 3D and location analytics accessible beyond GIS specialists, we aim to democratise geospatial intelligence and enable faster, more informed decisions across industries.”

The company has previously been recognised by industry bodies, including awards from the Indian Achievers Forum and the All India Council for Robotics and Automation.

Expanding Beyond India With a Scalable Platform

Heliware has a pan-India operational presence and also serves enterprise clients in Southeast Asia. The company currently works with over 100 clients across five countries, offering cloud-based geospatial intelligence that can be deployed across multiple regions.

Its customer base includes organisations in defence, infrastructure, technology, retail and renewable energy, such as the Indian Army, DRDO, Larsen & Toubro, Accenture, Nielsen, and renewable energy firms including ReNew.

The platform’s architecture is designed for rapid multi-region rollout, supporting the company’s plans for international expansion following the bridge round.

A Growing Market With Strategic Relevance

The global geospatial and GIS market is estimated at around USD 100 billion and is projected to grow significantly over the next decade. In India, adoption across public infrastructure, defence modernisation, and enterprise analytics is expected to drive sustained demand.

Against this backdrop, Heliware’s strategy centres on converting high-end geospatial capabilities into deployable systems that organisations can use without deep in-house GIS expertise.

As spatial intelligence becomes embedded in how infrastructure is planned, monitored, and secured, platforms that lower adoption barriers are likely to play a growing role.