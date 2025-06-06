HealthKois Launches $300M Fund to Transform Indian Healthcare

HealthKois, India’s newest and most ambitious healthcare transformation fund, today announced its launch with a target corpus of USD 300 million, plus an additional green shoe option of USD 100 million. Founded by the leadership team behind HealthQuad—Charles Janssen (Managing Partner), Ajay Mahipal (Partner), and Dr. Pinak Shrikhande (Partner)—HealthKois aims to catalyze scalable, tech-driven healthcare innovation that delivers both measurable impact and top-tier financial returns.

As the successor to HealthQuad, HealthKois is positioned to accelerate India’s healthcare evolution. The fund will invest USD 7–25 million per company over the next four years in early growth-stage ventures across HealthTech, Life Sciences, MedTech, Healthcare Delivery, and Climate Health. The focus: enterprises with operational scalability, demonstrated clinical outcomes, and sustainable infrastructure models.

“HealthKois will back technology-led and innovative healthcare companies that address critical gaps in accessibility, affordability, and quality of care,” said Charles Janssen, Managing Partner, HealthKois. “With access to over 75% proprietary deal flow, we’re well-positioned to leverage our deep networks and operational expertise to deliver both superior financial returns and societal outcomes.”

A Fund Built on Trust, Talent, and Tangible Outcomes

With more than a century of collective experience in clinical care, operations, and healthcare investing, the HealthKois team takes a founder-first, hands-on approach. It supports portfolio companies with strategic guidance, go-to-market planning, organizational design, and governance. Beyond capital, HealthKois acts as a long-term growth partner, helping to drive expansion, foster value creation, and build resilience.

Aligned with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal #3 and compliant with Article 9 of the EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation, HealthKois is committed to responsible and high-impact investing in India and other low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).

“HealthKois represents our deep belief that meaningful change in healthcare can only be achieved by scaling enterprises that blend purpose with performance,” said Ajay Mahipal, Partner, HealthKois. “We’re not just capital providers—we are long-term collaborators, bringing strategic direction, global networks, and deep sector knowledge to help unlock founders’ full potential.”

“Our experience has taught us that true innovation in healthcare is born out of empathy, evidence, and execution,” added Dr. Pinak Shrikhande, Partner, HealthKois. “We look for ventures that deliver clinical and operational outcomes—not just vision. At HealthKois, we back bold, outcome-driven solutions that move the needle for both patients and health systems.”

Building on a Proven Legacy

HealthKois builds on the legacy of HealthQuad Funds I and II, which collectively touched over 90 million lives and serve 8.2 million patients annually. While the earlier funds continue under the HealthQuad brand, HealthKois marks the next chapter in a bold mission to transform healthcare in India and other emerging markets through innovation, scale, and trust.