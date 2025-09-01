HDFC Bank Invests in QNu Labs: Backs Indigenous Quantum Cybersecurity

HDFC Bank has announced an investment in QNu Labs, a pioneer in a full-stack end-to-end quantum-safe cybersecurity platform. This initiative gives a fillip to QNu’s commitment to pursuing quantum safety and strengthening India's digital sovereignty through indigenous innovation.

Arup Rakshit, Group Head, Treasury, HDFC Bank, said, “Investment in QNu gives us an opportunity to back an indigenous and future-ready innovation. By building proactive solutions in the quantum cybersecurity space, QNu Labs makes a valuable contribution to the financial sector with its quantum-safe communication networks.”

QNu Labs: A Pioneer in Quantum-Safe Solutions

Founded in 2016 and incubated at IIT Madras Research Park, QNu Labs is a key player in integrated, end-to-end quantum-safe cybersecurity solutions. The company's approach, "Born in India, Built for the World," leverages quantum physics over conventional security methods. With patented, certified, and field-proven technologies, QNu delivers unbreakable security grounded in the fundamental laws of physics.

Its flagship product, QShield, is a SaaS-enabled, full-stack quantum-safe platform that protects every layer of digital infrastructure—from physical hardware to application-level systems—across endpoints, networks, edge, and cloud environments. QNu Labs’ products contribute to securing critical infrastructure across defense, government, and enterprises.

Sunil Gupta, CEO, QNu Labs, said, "We are thrilled to conclude our Series A funding with HDFC Bank as our partner. This strategic milestone validates our contrarian approach of leveraging quantum physics over classical and conventional AI-based security methods. We are not just protecting digital assets—we are working towards making India a quantum-safe nation and fortifying our digital sovereignty."

