GrowthPal Raises $2.6M to AI-Powered M&A Sourcing

GrowthPal has secured $2.6 million in funding led by Ideaspring Capital to advance its AI platform that streamlines deal sourcing and execution for corporate buyers seeking acquisitions under $70 million. The platform targets the gap between traditional banker networks and fragmented databases by surfacing off-market opportunities through contextual AI analysis.

AI Targets M&A's Hidden Opportunities

Corporate development teams face compressed timelines and leaner resources while competing for quality assets. GrowthPal's platform analyses over four million technology companies using signals from public filings, hiring trends, web activity, and funding history to identify high-fit targets that align with specific acquisition mandates.​

"M&A sourcing is where most time and effort is wasted, especially for smaller and mid-market deals," said Maneesh Bhandari, co-founder and CEO of GrowthPal. "Teams spend weeks researching, filtering, and chasing opportunities that never go anywhere."

From Mandate to Shortlist in Weeks

When buyers define strategic goals like entering new geographies or acquiring capabilities, GrowthPal's AI constructs acquisition theses and delivers shortlists of 24-48 precision-fit targets. Human analysts validate founder intent and transaction readiness, creating hybrid workflows that one client used to close seven acquisitions in 18 months.​

The platform has supported 42 completed transactions and 210 LOI-stage conversations across IT services, SaaS, fintech, and vertical software sectors globally.

Investor Sees Systematic Growth Shift

"GrowthPal is solving one of the most under-optimised parts of the M&A lifecycle," said Naganand Doraswamy, Managing Partner at Ideaspring Capital. The funding will extend platform capabilities into valuation, deal structuring, and negotiation preparation as corporate teams increasingly treat acquisitions as core growth levers.​

GrowthPal positions itself at the intersection of data abundance and decision scarcity, helping lean M&A teams convert information into actionable conviction through AI reasoning and human validation.​