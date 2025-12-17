Gambit Cyber Raises $3.4M Seed for AI Threat Hunt

As AI threats outpace human defenders, cybersecurity startups like Gambit Cyber are betting on agentic AI to flip the script., scanning, validating, and closing risks before exploits hit. The Netherlands-based firm just closed a $3.4 million seed round to scale that vision.

Advertisment

Gambit Cyber raised US$3.4 million in seed funding on December 17, 2025, led by Expeditions with participation from Bitdefender Voyager Ventures. The capital will fuel platform upgrades for KnightGuard, its AI-driven continuous threat exposure management tool, plus international growth and partnerships. The company also launched Gambit Cyber (India) as its first fully owned subsidiary.

KnightGuard Targets Regulated Sectors

KnightGuard deploys specialised AI agents to scope, discover, prioritise, validate, and remediate cyber risks in a continuous loop, integrating with existing security stacks to cut alert fatigue. Early adopters span financial services, telecom, and critical infrastructure in India, the UAE, and Europe, with teams in the UK, Australia, and beyond. The platform validates exploitable exposures, helping teams focus on high-impact fixes amid expanding attack surfaces and operator shortages.

Backers Bet on Preemptive Defense

Co-founders Anuj and Manuj Kumar said the funding validates their AI-native, risk-centric approach. “This investment validates our mission to reinvent how organisations understand and respond to cyber risks and become future-ready,” said Anuj and Manuj Kumar, co-founders of Gambit Cyber. “KnightGuard was built from the ground up to be AI-native, risk-centric, and preemptive. With Expeditions and Bitdefender behind us, we are accelerating toward a world where security teams gain real-time, risk-centric clarity and can continuously stay ahead of threats.”

Investors highlighted the founders' expertise. “We are pleased to partner with Anuj and Manuj, two highly accomplished cybersecurity professionals, who are redefining the proactive cybersecurity stack with an AI-native and risk-centric architecture designed for scale, automation, and threat-informed decision-making. We believe Gambit Cyber’s KnightGuard will become foundational for organisations adopting CTEM,” said Mikolaj Firlej, Founding Partner, Expeditions.

“At Bitdefender Voyager Ventures, we invest with long-term commitment in founders and technologies that advance the future of cybersecurity,” Bitdefender Voyager Ventures representatives said. “Gambit Cyber reflects the type of opportunity we prioritise: companies whose approach to security, data, automation, and AI aligns with our strategic vision. By partnering with teams like theirs, we aim to provide not only capital but also deep global expertise to help shape the next generation of cyber innovation.”