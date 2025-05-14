Flam Raises $14M to Boost AI Infra for Real-Time Brand Experiences

Flam, the AI infrastructure startup, has raised $14 million in its Series A round led by RTP Global, with participation from Dovetail and other strategic investors.

With this funding, Flam is set to accelerate its mission to redefine how consumers engage with ads, retail aisles, live broadcasts, and fan moments—building on its track record of turning content and interfaces into immersive, interactive experiences that deliver measurable ROI for brands.

Reimagining Brands

Founded in 2021 by Shourya Agarwal and Malhar Patil, Flam has reimagined how brands engage consumers through a frictionless, app-less platform that delivers high-fidelity mixed reality (MR) experiences. Flam’s proprietary AI infrastructure enables real-time digital, 3D, and MR experiences in under 300 milliseconds—without the need for downloads or browser redirects—making it scalable and accessible for enterprises globally.

"Our mission is to turn every touchpoint—digital, broadcast TV, mass media, retail, live fan engagements—into an interactive digital experience," said Shourya Agarwal, Co-founder & CEO of Flam. "This Series A capital brings laser focus to shipping the GenAI toolchain that brands and enterprises have been waiting for: a full-stack enterprise suite of products across channels to make experiences engaging, measurable, and interactive."

Over 100 leading brands—including Google, Samsung, Emirates, Dabur, AJIO, Flipkart, Tanishq, and even the US Presidential Elections—have launched MR campaigns using Flam’s platform, reporting up to 49X higher engagement and 4X better conversion rates compared to traditional ads. Flam is powering immersive brand experiences across TV, digital, retail, print, magazines, out-of-home, product packaging, social channels, and fan engagement platforms.

Nishit Garg, Partner at RTP Global, commented: "The time for MR is now—and Flam is uniquely positioned to lead this wave. What excites us is not just the technology, but the clarity of vision and speed of execution. Shourya, Malhar, and team are building a category-defining company, and we’re thrilled to be part of this next phase of their journey."

The new capital will be used to accelerate product innovation in Flam’s GenAI-powered offerings, expand its presence across North America, Europe, and the Middle East, and strengthen operations in Asia. Flam will also scale its proprietary infrastructure, broaden its partner ecosystem for creative studios and platforms, and launch a new enterprise-grade product suite. This will include:

GenAI-driven 3D asset generation

An integrated advertising suite

Democratized MR publishing tools

Tailored analytics dashboards for industries such as retail, sports, broadcast, and live events

Amal Parikh, Managing Director at Dovetail, said: "Flam is at the forefront of a fast-growing market where brands are seeking new ways to connect with consumers. Their platform, built on deep tech and scalable infrastructure, is unlocking a new era of interactive storytelling and measurable brand engagement. As mixed reality moves from experimental to essential, Flam’s platform is already proving what's possible. The global potential is immense, and we’re excited to back a team that pairs technical excellence with a clear vision for the future of marketing and commerce."

With this round, Flam has raised a total of $22 million to date.