Fery Rides Raises ₹2.075 Cr to Expand Women-Led Eco Mobility

Fery Rides, India’s first women-led mobility platform designed exclusively for women drivers and passengers, has raised ₹2.075 crore in a seed funding round led by IAN Angel Fund. Founded by Ajay Kumar, Vindhya Mehrotra, and Himanshu Chaubey, Fery aims to address safety concerns and create dignified livelihood opportunities for women. The raise will fuel platform enhancements, scaling beyond the NCR region, and onboarding more “Sister Partners”, the name for women drivers on the platform.

Fery Rides ensures every ride is operated by verified, trained women drivers and is confined to women passengers, using real-time tracking with SOS alerts and WhatsApp-based support for added safety. All vehicles on the platform are electric, underscoring a focus on sustainability. Since its launch in April 2023, Fery has executed over 65,000 rides and supported more than 250 women drivers, earning traction in Gurugram with plans to expand across Delhi NCR and other key cities.

Empowering Women: Both Passengers And Drivers

Fery’s unique model empowers women on two fronts: it provides women riders a trusted travel option and women drivers a chance at financial independence and community leadership. One early driver now completes over 20 rides daily and supports her daughter’s dream of becoming an Olympic athlete, illustrating Fery’s social impact beyond business metrics.

Padmaja Ruparel, Co-founder of IAN Group, highlighted the transformative nature of Fery’s mobility solution, noting, “Real change happens when innovation meets inclusion.” The fundraise signals confidence in Fery’s mission to create safe, reliable, and dignified urban mobility options for women while fostering financial empowerment.

Fery Rides partners with platforms like Sakha Cabs and has piloted operations during major events such as the Mahakumbh festival in Prayagraj, showcasing its commitment to safety and scalability.