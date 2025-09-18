EvoluteIQ raises $53M to scale agentic AI automation globally

EvoluteIQ has closed a $53 million minority growth capital round led by Baird Capital. The financing will be used to accelerate international expansion, expand the Bengaluru R&D centre, and further develop the company’s agentic AI automation platform. As part of the transaction, Baird Capital’s Daina Spedding and Mark Donnelly will join EvoluteIQ’s board.

"The investment demonstrates our excitement for AI and reshaping automation," said Daina Spedding, Director in Baird Capital's Global Private Equity team. "EvoluteIQ has earned its place alongside other automation trailblazers, bringing deep expertise and addressing a critical AI need across the enterprises they serve. We are delighted to welcome EvoluteIQ into Baird Capital's portfolio."

EvoluteIQ platform and technical approach

Founded in 2019 by Sameet Gupte, Sanjay Koppikar, Deepak Kinger, Arun Hiremath, and Naveen Prabhu, EvoluteIQ provides an AI-native automation platform called EIQ. The platform is built on the company’s Agentic Mesh Architecture (aMa) and an AI Workbench. According to the release, EIQ is designed to orchestrate end-to-end business workflows across sectors, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, and manufacturing.

Use of proceeds and operational priorities

The company intends to allocate the new capital across three areas:

Global expansion: Hire sales and marketing teams to scale international operations.

R&D investment: Deepen research and development at the Bengaluru centre to advance agentic AI capabilities.

Strategic acquisitions: Identify complementary technologies and capabilities to broaden the platform.

"India has been instrumental in our journey, providing the technological backbone of innovation for our global success," said Sameet Gupte, Co-Founder & Chief Executive at EvoluteIQ. "We are privileged to partner with Baird Capital for EvoluteIQ’s next phase as a company. The Agentic AI market represents a fundamental shift from reactive automation to proactive, intelligent orchestration. Baird Capital’s expertise in scaling technology companies, network, and global resources will help us accelerate our journey, as we focus on driving transformative growth through outcome-driven agentic models.”

The $53 million round gives EvoluteIQ capital to expand sales reach, bolster R&D capacity in Bengaluru, and pursue strategic acquisitions. Enterprises considering agentic AI should closely evaluate measurable outcomes, integration fit, and governance readiness before scaling deployments.